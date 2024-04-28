This Epsilon Energy Insider Increased Their Holding By 168% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Epsilon Energy Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:EPSN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Epsilon Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Jason Stabell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$4.82 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.43. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Jason Stabell bought 654.17k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.92. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Epsilon Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Epsilon Energy insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$4.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Epsilon Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Epsilon Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Epsilon Energy. While conducting our analysis, we found that Epsilon Energy has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

