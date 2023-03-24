U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,340.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,857.50
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.50
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.40
    -0.56 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +0.35 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5340
    -0.2550 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,263.84
    +901.44 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.91
    +20.45 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,353.58
    -66.03 (-0.24%)
     

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Full Year 2022 Results and Approval of New Share Repurchase Program

Epsilon Energy Ltd.
·18 min read
Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe)

Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe)
Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe)

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.       

Epsilon’s highlights for full-year 2022 include:

  • Reported net revenue interest (NRI) production of 10.0 Bcfe (27.3 MMcfe per day) for the year ended December 31, 2022

  • Realized average price of $6.09 per Mcfe including hedges ($6.21 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the year ended December 31, 2022

  • Delivered total revenues of $70.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 64% compared to 2021.

    • $61.9 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales;

    • $8.1 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($1.5 million);

  • Increased Adjusted EBITDA by 120% to $53.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021.

  • Grew free cash flow (FCF) before changes in working capital by 139% year over year to $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) was $45.8 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 69% compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Returned $12.1 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2022

    • $6.2 million through the repurchase of 982,500 shares, representing a 4% reduction of shares outstanding

    • $5.9 million through the quarterly dividends

    • $12.1 million total is approximately 10% of current market capitalization

  • Placed Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 1.07 Bcf (each) for a net realized price of $3.96 per MMBtu to hedge a portion of expected volumes for the period of April 2023 to October 2023 (approx. 5.0 MMbtu per day). The current unrealized gain is over $2.2 million.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We had an exceptional 2022. With the support of our Board and team, Andrew and I have transitioned smoothly. A strong market for natural gas and stable production resulted in an increase in annual revenues of 64%. Our cash balance grew by more than $18 million this year, to over $45 million.

Record revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow have allowed us to simultaneously build liquidity and return capital to our shareholders.

In 2022, we returned $12.1 million to our shareholders ($5.9 million in dividends and $6.2 million in buybacks). Since year-end we have purchased an additional 190,700 shares at an average price of $5.82 per share. Under our 2022 NCIB program we have purchased a total of 1,173,200 shares at an average price of $6.24, representing approximately 5% of shares outstanding. Today we are pleased to announce Board authorization for our largest ever NCIB of 2,292,644 shares and $15 million.

As we look to 2023 and beyond, our focus is on identifying attractive investments in existing assets and new projects, while maintaining our strong financial position, and delivering total shareholder returns underpinned by a stable dividend and opportunistic purchases of our stock. Epsilon is well positioned for continued success in a variety of commodity price environments and we are excited about the future, remaining focused on creating value for our shareholders.”

One-Year Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 2,292,644 common shares, representing 10% of the outstanding common shares of Epsilon, for an aggregate purchase price of not more than US $15.0 million, pursuant to a normal course issuer bid. The one-year period will commence on March 27, 2023. The program will end on March 26, 2024 unless the maximum amount of common shares is purchased before then or Epsilon provides earlier notice of termination.

The Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board’s opinion, the proposed repurchase of common shares constitutes an appropriate use of Epsilon’s funds, and the repurchase of its common shares is one way of creating shareholder value.

Repurchases will be made from time to time through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Market. The price paid for the common shares will be, subject to applicable securities laws, the prevailing market price of such common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market at the time of such purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchase out of available cash and does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program

2022 Operating Results

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.   This capital was primarily related to the drilling of five gross (0.5 net) and completion of four gross (0.21 net) Marcellus wells and the drilling of two gross (0.26 net) and completion of three gross (0.7 net) wells in Oklahoma.

At December 31, 2022, the Company has two gross (0.02 net) Marcellus wells and one gross (0.11 net) Oklahoma well waiting on completion.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 66.3 Bcf gross of natural gas (23.2 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the year, or 182 MMcf/d.

Fourth Quarter Results

The Company’s net revenue interest production was 2.49 Bcfe (27.1 MMcfe/d) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.58 Bcfe (28.0 MMcfe/d) in the same period last year.

Average realized price of $5.41 per Mcfe including hedges ($5.34 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.90 per Mcfe including hedges ($4.58 per Mcfe excluding hedges) in the same period last year.

Epsilon generated revenues of $15.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $13.8 million in the same period last year.

  • $13.3 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales;

  • $1.9 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($0.4 million);

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow (FCF) before changes in working capital of $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.6 million in the same period last year.

Reserves

The Company has received the final year-end 2022 third party reserves report completed by the consulting firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the findings.

Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe)
Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe)


As shown in the table above, Company Proved Developed reserves increased 10% with the increase mainly attributable to revisions to previous estimates and conversions from Proved Undeveloped. As the Company does not operate its assets in Pennsylvania, it can have limited visibility on future development plans and timing. Based upon discussions with the operator, the Company has reduced the expected pace of drilling and completions. This change to the previously adopted development plan resulted in a significant amount of the undeveloped inventory being developed outside of the 5-year SEC requirement for Proved reserves. Accordingly, these Proved Undeveloped reserves were reclassified as Probable reserves, resulting in a 20% downward revision to total Proved reserves. We anticipate reclassifying them back to Proved reserves once we have line of sight on capital programs.

Earning’s Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call”

A webcast can be viewed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oXVnHGHH. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American on-shore focused independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves. Our primary area of operation is the Marcellus basin in Northeast Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than Proved reserves but which, together with Proved reserves, are as likely as not to be recovered. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (Proved, Probable) to which they are assigned.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues from contracts with customers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue

 

$

61,877,197

 

 

$

34,538,167

 

Gas gathering and compression revenue

 

 

8,085,512

 

 

 

7,865,825

 

Total revenue

 

 

69,962,709

 

 

 

42,403,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

7,128,631

 

 

 

6,303,055

 

Gathering system operating expenses

 

 

2,287,763

 

 

 

2,321,329

 

Development geological and geophysical expenses

 

 

9,545

 

 

 

40,299

 

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

 

6,438,511

 

 

 

6,627,016

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

153,058

 

Gain on sale of oil and gas properties

 

 

(221,642

)

 

 

(484,902

)

General and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

1,021,026

 

 

 

956,084

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

 

6,325,412

 

 

 

5,875,732

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

22,989,246

 

 

 

21,791,671

 

Operating income

 

 

46,973,463

 

 

 

20,612,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

452,877

 

 

 

38,865

 

Interest expense

 

 

(50,782

)

 

 

(101,382

)

Gain (loss) on derivative contracts

 

 

236,077

 

 

 

(4,482,909

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

(99,469

)

 

 

1,130

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

538,703

 

 

 

(4,544,296

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income tax expense

 

 

47,512,166

 

 

 

16,068,025

 

Income tax expense

 

 

12,157,487

 

 

 

4,440,508

 

NET INCOME

 

$

35,354,679

 

 

$

11,627,517

 

Currency translation adjustments

 

 

(44,054

)

 

 

(2,042

)

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

$

35,310,625

 

 

$

11,625,475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

0.49

 

Net income per share, diluted

 

$

1.51

 

 

$

0.49

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

 

 

23,319,633

 

 

 

23,705,193

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

23,406,189

 

 

 

23,857,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (All amounts stated in US$)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

45,236,584

 

 

$

26,497,305

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

7,201,386

 

 

 

4,596,931

 

Fair value of derivatives

 

 

1,222,090

 

 

 

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

1,140,094

 

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

 

632,154

 

 

 

569,870

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

31,383

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

55,463,691

 

 

 

31,664,106

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved properties

 

 

148,326,265

 

 

 

138,032,413

 

Unproved properties

 

 

18,169,157

 

 

 

21,700,926

 

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment

 

 

(107,729,293

)

 

 

(102,480,972

)

Total oil and gas properties, net

 

 

58,766,129

 

 

 

57,252,367

 

Gathering system

 

 

42,639,001

 

 

 

42,475,086

 

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment

 

 

(34,500,740

)

 

 

57,252,367

 

Total gathering system, net

 

 

8,138,261

 

 

 

99,727,453

 

Land

 

 

637,764

 

 

 

637,764

 

Buildings and other property and equipment, net

 

 

286,035

 

 

 

309,102

 

Total property and equipment, net

 

 

67,828,189

 

 

 

157,926,686

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

570,363

 

 

 

568,118

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

68,398,552

 

 

 

158,494,804

 

Total assets

 

$

123,862,243

 

 

$

190,158,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable trade

 

$

1,695,353

 

 

$

1,189,905

 

Gathering fees payable

 

 

935,012

 

 

 

963,546

 

Royalties payable

 

 

2,223,043

 

 

 

1,853,508

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

 

 

 

1,098,425

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

 

41,694

 

 

 

1,016,830

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

598,351

 

 

 

343,348

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

690,655

 

 

 

754,779

 

Fair value of derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

239,824

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

 

 

 

85,207

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

35,299

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

6,219,407

 

 

 

7,545,372

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

2,780,237

 

 

 

7,545,372

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

10,617,394

 

 

 

9,905,440

 

Operating lease liability, LT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

13,397,631

 

 

 

17,450,812

 

Total liabilities

 

 

19,617,038

 

 

 

24,996,184

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 23,117,144 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 24,202,218 issued and 23,668,203 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

123,904,965

 

 

 

131,815,739

 

Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2022 and 534,015 at December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

(2,423,007

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

9,856,229

 

 

 

8,835,203

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(39,290,540

)

 

 

(68,783,207

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

9,774,551

 

 

 

9,818,605

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

104,245,205

 

 

 

79,263,333

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

123,862,243

 

 

$

104,259,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

35,354,679

 

 

$

11,627,517

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

 

6,438,511

 

 

 

6,627,016

 

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

153,058

 

 

Loss (gain) on derivative contracts

 

 

(236,077

)

 

 

4,482,909

 

 

Gain on sale of oil and gas properties

 

 

(221,642

)

 

 

(484,902

)

 

Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts

 

 

(1,225,837

)

 

 

(4,243,085

)

 

Settlement of asset retirement obligation

 

 

(118,260

)

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,021,026

 

 

 

956,084

 

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

711,954

 

 

 

(197,412

)

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,604,455

)

 

 

(679,643

)

 

Other current assets

 

 

(58,368

)

 

 

20,000

 

 

Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities

 

 

1,182,348

 

 

 

646,410

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

(2,238,519

)

 

 

1,098,425

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

38,005,360

 

 

 

20,006,377

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to unproved oil and gas properties

 

 

(310,211

)

 

 

(148,862

)

 

Additions to proved oil and gas properties

 

 

(7,562,502

)

 

 

(4,435,945

)

 

Additions to gathering system properties

 

 

(184,032

)

 

 

(297,841

)

 

Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment

 

 

(13,258

)

 

 

(5,745

)

 

Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties

 

 

200,000

 

 

 

450,000

 

 

Prepaid drilling costs

 

 

 

 

 

379

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(7,870,003

)

 

 

(4,438,014

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Buyback of common shares

 

 

(6,234,879

)

 

 

(2,423,007

)

 

Exercise of stock options

 

 

747,112

 

 

 

85,338

 

 

Dividends

 

 

(5,862,012

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(11,349,779

)

 

 

(2,337,669

)

 

Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(44,054

)

 

 

(2,042

)

 

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

18,741,524

 

 

 

13,228,652

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

27,065,423

 

 

 

13,836,771

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

45,806,947

 

 

$

27,065,423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

13,669,000

 

 

$

3,444,025

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

68,328

 

 

$

95,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unproved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

 

 

$

(65,000

)

 

Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

(1,100,041

)

 

$

(1,097,257

)

 

Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

(20,118

)

 

$

(25,399

)

 

Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments

 

$

12,053

 

 

$

33,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
 (All amounts stated in US$)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

  

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Net income

 

$

35,354,679

 

 

$

11,627,517

 

 

Add Back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest expense

 

 

(402,095

)

 

 

62,517

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

12,157,487

 

 

 

4,440,508

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

 

 

6,438,511

 

 

 

6,627,016

 

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

153,058

 

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

1,021,026

 

 

 

956,084

 

 

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement

 

 

(1,461,914

)

 

 

239,824

 

 

Foreign currency translation loss

 

 

(845

)

 

 

1,454

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

53,106,849

 

 

$

24,107,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow


Epsilon defines Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus payments for property and equipment made in the period, adjusted to exclude changes in working capital. FCF is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that FCF is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. FCF should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of FCF is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations, payments made for business acquisitions, amounts spent to buy back shares, or pay dividends. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2947d9cd-5949-47d9-9b9a-8d139be9a0e2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe084328-29f6-40da-a097-8631fc1e9c62


Recommended Stories