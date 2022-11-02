U.S. markets closed

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Epsilon Energy Ltd.
·1 min read
Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Epsilon Energy Ltd.

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jg4bbE54. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


