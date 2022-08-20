U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,305.95
    -147.91 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

EPSO-G Group’s revenue for the first six months of the year rose to EUR 243.7 million

EPSO-G UAB
·4 min read
EPSO-G UAB
EPSO-G UAB

Revenue of the energy transmission and exchange company group EPSO-G for the first half of the current year amounted to EUR 243.7 million and represented an increase of 61.6% compared to EUR 150.9 million in the same period last year. The termination of gas imports from Russia this year has led to a significant increase and substantial change in gas flows in Lithuania and the region, resulting in higher revenues from transmission and system balancing. The increase in electricity prices led to an increase in the Group's revenues from system balancing services.

This year, after Lithuania stopped importing natural gas from Russia, the Klaipėda LNG terminal became the main source of gas in the Baltic States, which led to a significant redistribution of gas flows. More gas is being transported towards Latvia and, since May this year, also towards Poland. Transporting gas to adjacent transmission systems has increased revenues and changed their structure. In January-June this year, the EPSO-G Group's revenue from natural gas transmission amounted to EUR 56.5 million, an increase of 78.6% compared to the first half of last year.

In the first half of the year, 9.6 TWh of gas was delivered to Lithuania, excluding gas transit to the Kaliningrad region. This is a 35% decrease compared to last year. However, 7.8 TWh of gas was transported to Latvia alone in the first half of the year, which is 14 times more than in the first half of 2021.

The main performance indicators for electricity transmission remained relatively stable this year. 5.3 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity were transmitted through the country's high-voltage transmission networks to meet the needs of the population and businesses in January-June, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. However, balancing revenues increased 2.8 times to EUR 53 million, thanks to a rise in the average selling price of electricity.

Participants of the GET Baltic gas exchange, which operates in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland, concluded 13.1 thousand transactions - a ten percent increase compared to the first half of last year. Trading volumes amounted to 3.7 TWh in the first six months of the year, down by around one fifth compared to the same period last year. This was due to warmer weather and high natural gas prices.

In January-June, Lithuanian heat supply companies, independent heat producers and industrial companies purchased 2.7 thousand GWh of biofuel from the Baltpool energy resources exchange. This is an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

EPSO-G's EBITDA for the period January-June amounted to EUR 13.7 million, which is around 72% less than in the same period last year. The Group made a loss of around EUR 4.5 million, with a net profit of EUR 28 million for the first six months of 2021. These results were driven by increased costs, mainly due to significantly higher average energy prices, but also by a temporary reduction in transmission tariffs due to the return of surplus revenues from prior periods to transmission system users.

In the first six months of the year, the EPSO-G Group invested EUR 15 million in infrastructure. Amber Grid, a company within the group, invested EUR 3.8 million in the gas transmission system this year, while Litgrid invested EUR 10.5 million this year.

EPSO-G launched a sustainability bond on the capital markets in June, raising EUR 75 million. This is the first sustainability-linked bond issue in the Baltics. The five-year bond with a yield of 3.117% was bought by institutional investors from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Sweden. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development purchased almost one third of the issue for EUR 22.5 million. The bonds were listed on Nasdaq's Baltic Debt Securities List.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G, its five directly owned subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas, and the indirectly controlled GET Baltic. As of 30 June, the Group had 1,361 employees.

For more details, please contact

Antanas Bubnelis, EPSO-G Head of Communication

Tel.: +370 699 23404, email: antanas.bubnelis@epsog.lt

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Crypto prices slide as FDIC issues cease and desist letters to crypto companies

    Markets correspondent Jared Blikre takes a look at the declining pricing for cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum as the FDIC issue letters to five crypto companies.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Tesla, Walmart, Target

    Yahoo Finance Live co-anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks moving in after-hours trading.

  • Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills

    Warren Buffett parks most of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash in ultrasafe U.S. Treasury bills. Here’s why you might want to do the same.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • Here are 5 reasons why the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.

  • Why I Bought the Stock of This Hated Company

    It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks for Long-Term Income

    These stocks have the ability to raise their dividends at a high level each year, while they also have solid yields right now.

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

  • Energy stocks: Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in

    It’s been a good year for energy stocks. The S&P 500’s XLE is up nearly 40% since the beginning of January — by far outperforming the broader market.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates bought $32 million more of shares of Ecolab, a provider of water-treatment and hygiene goods and services.

  • 8 Stocks to Play Pumped-Up Natural-Gas Prices

    Crude oil is down some 25% from its highs, but natural-gas prices are still soaring. Investors can play the surge by buying gas producers like Range Resources, or companies with exposure to liquefied natural gas such as Cheniere Energy.

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Why GigaCloud Stock Soared Higher on Friday

    The stock rose as much as 272% but is up about 175% as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The tech stock's gain came on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Given the way the stock is soaring, the market apparently thinks the IPO was underpriced.

  • US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go Broke

    (Bloomberg) -- The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Put