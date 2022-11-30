EPSO-G increased its stake in TSO Holding, the indirect operator of the Nord Pool power exchange

EPSO-G UAB

On 30 November, the private limited liability company EPSO-G, UAB (hereinafter referred to as EPSO-G) acquired 39.6 % stake (which equals to 6,066 shares) in the Norwegian company TSO Holding AS (company code: 919422505, hereinafter referred to as TSO Holding) from EPSO-G’s subsidiary LITGRID AB (hereinafter referred to Litgrid), by concluding an agreement for purchase and sale of shares. The transaction price amounted to EUR 13,839,581.49. The transaction price has been set in accordance with the price of the acquisition of shares of TSO Holding from Energinet and Fingrid, carried out by Litgrid on 31 October 2022.

At the beginning of 2022, EPSO-G, as the parent shareholder, instructed Litgrid to acquire two shareholdings of TSO Holding, 18.8 % each (37.6 % in total) from Finnish and Danish energy transmission system operators Fingrid and Energinet, and, subsequently, to sell to EPSO-G the newly acquired shares and the 2% stake in TSO Holding it held.

Following the completion of the transactions, EPSO-G will hold a 39.6% stake in TSO Holding. The remaining shareholding in TSO Holding is held by the Norwegian and Swedish electricity TSOs Statnett (32.2%) and Svenska Kraftnat (28.2%).

TSO Holding is a minority shareholder in Nord Pool Holding, based in Norway, with a 34% stake. Nord Pool Holding owns 100% of the Nord Pool power exchange. Nord Pool provides power exchange services in Central and Western Europe, the United Kingdom, Nordic countries and the Baltic States. The exchange trades electricity and provides clearing and settlement services. The remaining 66% of Nord Pool Holding is held by Euronext Nordics Holding, a European stock exchange group.



