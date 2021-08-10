U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,014.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.25
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.29
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4750
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,867.46
    +77.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.29
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

EPSoft Technologies Names Mike Magnifico as Chief Executive Officer

EPSoft Technologies
·4 min read

Founder and Current CEO Gopal Parvathaneni to remain on as chairman of the board

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSoft Technologies, the creator of EZFlow, has named Mike Magnifico as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed company founder Gopal Parvathaneni, effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Parvathaneni, who has served as CEO since co-founding the company in 2015, will be stepping down as CEO and will remain active in his role with the company as Board Chairman.

Mr. Magnifico joins EPSoft after serving as an advisor to the company for several years, previously sitting on the EPSoft Advisory Board. Over the last 25 years, Mr. Magnifico has worked professionally with multiple startups and Fortune 500 companies, serving as an executive across various roles.

EPSoft Chairman Mr. Parvathaneni says Mr. Magnifico’s experience and vision made him the perfect candidate for the role. “Mike is a proven leader,” says Mr. Parvathaneni. “He brings with him a unique combination of exceptional business acumen and organizational leadership. It’s exactly the kind of experience EPSoft needs at the helm as the company looks to scale in the stages ahead.”

Mr. Parvathaneni says he’s proud of his tenure at EPSoft and looks forward to transitioning to his new role. “It’s been a privilege to serve as CEO since the company’s inception,” he says. “This feels like an appropriate time for a leadership change and I look forward to continuing to watch it succeed under Mike’s leadership and vision.”

EPSoft Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder Paul Ondrej agreed, and added that Mr. Magnifico’s presence on the company’s advisory board gave him a unique perspective and opportunity to start with an insider’s view. “We’ve been fortunate enough to work with Mike in a consultative capacity for several years,” says Mr. Ondrej. “As a member of our advisory board he has been indispensable, providing a valuable business perspective.”

Co-founder and Chief Product Office Sri Srujan Mandava echoed Mr. Ondrej. “Mike brings with him a unique subject matter expertise,” says Mr. Srujan Mandava. “We look forward to continuing to build on that relationship.”

Mr. Magnifico expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am grateful for the opportunity, and appreciative of the trust and support of the EPSoft leadership team. I look forward to ushering in sustainable growth and building a successful customer-focused strategy.”

He went on to describe his excitement for the company’s potential. “It's an honor to be named CEO of such an outstanding organization,” says Mr. Magnifico. “Our product platform is designed and built for the modern business in every way—meeting the most important operational challenges, especially post-COVID. Following their vision for EPSoft, Gopal, Paul, and Sri have built a company that is ripe for incredible upward mobility."

Discussing company goals, Mr. Magnifico says, "My biggest focus will be driving growth. Anyone can claim to be ‘customer-focused,’ but the true measurement of success is through growth and new customer acquisition. I think a big part of that is helping business leaders understand how empowering the EZFlow platform is.

“More than ever before, businesses understand that neglecting the business process and failing to improve it can bring real problems,” says Mr. Magnifico. “The EZFlow platform delivers process efficiencies across the board. It has all the technical power of a robust automation platform—but instead of creating another IT solution, we specifically built it for the business user.” Mr. Magnifico also went on to say that this focus on the business user will be a differentiator for EPSoft in the marketplace. “The market doesn’t need yet another technically complicated, confusing automation platform. It wants to empower businesses to automate the processes they own. EZFlow does this and more, solving modern business challenges by putting the power back into the hands of the business user.”

Follow EPSoft

Website: https://www.epsoftinc.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epsofttechnologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/epsoft

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through its intelligent automation platform, EZFlow. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.


Attachments

CONTACT: Katie Oliver EPSoft Technologies 9542926875 katie.oliver@epsoftinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 6 Money-Losing Companies Are About To Roll In The Dough

    Investors love a good rags to riches story — they're making lots of money on them. Soon, there will be likely many more in the S&P 500.