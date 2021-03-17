EPSoft Technologies Recognized as a Winner in 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

EPSoft is honored with Manufacturing Partner Award for its role in supporting manufacturing excellence

DALLAS, Tex., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSoft Technologies, the creators behind the EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform (IAP), an end-to-end solution for business process management and intelligent automation, today announced that they have been recognized as a winner in the Manufacturing Leadership Awards. The organization was recognized for its outstanding achievement in Enterprise Integration and Technology with its customer Array Technologies, a US-based manufacturer providing best-in-class solar tracking solutions.

Upon experiencing unprecedented growth, Array Technologies needed to meet the challenges of scaling operations while ensuring quality data reporting. As a strategic solutions provider with expertise in process intelligence and robotic process automation (RPA), EPSoft collaborated with Array to deliver the tactical execution they needed.

Array Chief Operations Officer Stuart Bolland said the joint effort was a success from the outset. “It very quickly became more of a collaborative kind of approach. We knew if we had any opportunities for improvements, EPSoft had the resources and technology to deliver.” Together, the teams leveraged EPSoft’s platform and resources to reduce potentially costly errors, improve production, and ultimately increase customer satisfaction.

EPSoft CEO Gopal Parvathaneni echoed the sentiment, saying EPSoft’s technology was a perfect fit for the solar manufacturer. “We’re proud of what our team was able to deliver in terms of expertise and technology, of course. But more than this, it’s always a fruitful relationship when you work with like-minded others focused on growth and functional excellence, and that’s exactly what we landed with Array.”

EPSoft will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on May 19, 2021. Details on attending the virtual gala are available at https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com. Nominations for the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards will open in August 2021.

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process management and intelligent automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through the EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India. To learn how to get started with process automation, visit www.epsoftinc.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever’s Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners. For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.





