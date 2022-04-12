U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Epson Announces New A4 Desktop Color Multifunction Printer Ideal for Eco-Conscious Businesses

·4 min read

Offering the Lowest Power Consumption in its Class, the New High-Performance WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 MFP is Engineered for Reliability and Productivity

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the technology available today, businesses are looking for office solutions that offer both functional and environmental benefits. Epson is shaping the future of printing with its PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the core technology powering the new WorkForce® Pro WF-C4810 Color MFP. The new WF-C4810, engineered for fast-paced environments, has the lowest power consumption in its class.1

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

Providing unwavering speed and high-volume printing, the WF-C4810 prints 25 black/12 color ISO ppm and, with no warmup time, delivers a fast first page out. With minimal maintenance parts, the WF-C4810 is designed to maximize uptime and reduce intervention.

The WF-C4810 features duplex, auto two-sided printing and built-in copy, scan and fax capabilities. The included two-year limited warranty offers product protection businesses can count on while the accurate dot placement and DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks deliver the professional-quality prints businesses rely on.

"Epson is committed to empowering businesses with tools and technologies that use fewer resources to help move the needle when it comes to environmental impact," said Kaila Murphy, product manager, Business Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "The WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 not only supports ultra-productive workflows, but also offers the benefits of low power consumption and cost-effective, high-quality color printing."

Additional features include:

  • Latest wireless connectivity: Supports authentication with WPA3, the latest wireless security protocol

  • Convenient, wireless setup: Simple wireless setup using a smartphone or mobile device2 with Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) to setup and includes built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct®3 and Ethernet networking

  • Seamless scanning: Epson ScanSmart® supports easy scanning and editing with a modern, user-friendly interface

  • Easy to use: 4.3" color touchscreen for quick navigation, plus Epson Smart Panel® App4 connectivity from a mobile device2

Availability and Support
The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 Color MFP is now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet
Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured conventional color laser printers priced at $499 (USD) or less and 30 ppm or less based on industry available data as of July 2021. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.
2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect
3 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.
4 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel, DURABrite, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi Direct is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-announces-new-a4-desktop-color-multifunction-printer-ideal-for-eco-conscious-businesses-301523147.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

