New Epson FastFoto App Creates Stories from Memories to Share for Generations

New App Streamlines FastFoto FF-680W Workflows to Scan, Share and Create Stories from Cherished Memories in Minutes Just in Time for Save Your Photos Month

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most cherished family memories are stored away in shoeboxes, under beds and in closets, rarely viewed among family members. As Save Your Photos Day approaches, Epson today unveiled the Epson FastFoto® app1 for use together with the Epson FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System (sold separately) to help families easily scan, rediscover and share memories. The Epson FastFoto app1 captures the voice of loved ones and creates custom videos with music, audio, text, and transitions from an iOS® or AndroidTM smartphone or device, so families can relive treasured moments together for generations to come.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

"Epson has simplified the process of turning cherished memories into organized, digital stories to share with loved ones," said Dan McMillen, product manager, Scanners and Software. "Catering to today's mobile lifestyles, the new FastFoto app extends the workflow of the FastFoto scanner to help families create shareable stories with photos and recorded voice stories to recapture moments in time – from grandpa's voice to a cousin's accent or a loved one singing."

The FastFoto app1 is an extension of the award-winning Epson FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System, allowing users to seamlessly manage their workflow directly from a mobile device. The convenient app makes it easy to scan and share first-hand stories about photos by capturing the voice of loved ones and creating slideshows directly from an iOS® or Android™ smartphone or device. By bringing old photos to life with auto enhancement, color restoration and more, the stories you create are as vivid and memorable as they can be.

Offering extraordinary versatility, the Epson FastFoto app1 also offers an easy, guided Wi-Fi set up process as well as a variety of format options for quick sharing, archiving and photo enlargements. Additional features include:

Story continues

Share Stories for Future Generations — use the Epson FastFoto app 1 to add voice over and text to your photos and create slideshows, right from your smartphone

Scan Direct – use the app to control the FastFoto FF-680W and scan directly to your smartphone to preserve memories and share with friends

Easy to Connect — Easy WiFi setup of your FastFoto FF-680W scanner with Epson FastFoto App

Compatible with Android and iOS devices 1 — easily download the app from the respective app stores

Perfect Picture Imaging System — bring new life to old photos with auto enhancement, color restoration, red-eye reduction, de-skew, crop, rotate

Single-Step Technology — capture both the image and any handwritten notes on the back of a photo in a single scan

More about the FastFoto FF-680W Scanner

The Wi-Fi enabled2 FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System is the world's fastest personal photo scanner,3 scanning thousands of photos – as fast as one photo per second at 300 dpi4 and up to 36 photos per batch, front and back. SafeTouch technology offers worry-free scanning for a variety of media types and sizes up to 8.5-inches wide, including postcards, panoramic photos up to 36 inches and Polaroid photos. New flexible scanning modes were developed for easy sharing (300 dpi), archiving (600 dpi TIFF) and enlarging (1200 dpi),5 and proprietary software offers organization, restoration and scan to cloud features to share images to cloud services such as Dropbox® and Google Drive™.6

Save Your Photos Month

The Photo Managers (formerly The Association of Personal Photo Organizers) promotes Save Your Photo Month each year in September, a worldwide effort to organize family memories — keeping them safe and accessible so they can be enjoyed for years to come. The Epson FastFoto app1 used together with the Epson FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo Scanning System helps families easily scan, rediscover and share memories in time for National Save Your Photos Day on September 25. More information on saving your photos, including access to helpful tutorials is available on the Save Your Photos Day page.

Availability

The FastFoto app is currently available for free download from Google Play and on the App Store.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart and FastFoto are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

1 Requires Epson FastFoto App download (data usage fees may apply) compatible mobile device and FastFoto FF-680W (sold separately)

2 Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac® with Epson FastFoto software and Epson ScanSmart® software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac; wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson FastFoto app. Internet connection required.

3 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).

4 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory and operating system of the connected computer.

5 Interpolated resolution is the doubling of the optical resolution using a software algorithm to increase dpi.

6 Internet connection and active Dropbox or Google Drive account required.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-fastfoto-app-creates-stories-from-memories-to-share-for-generations-301370949.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.