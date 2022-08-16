U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Epson Helps Students and Families Jump-Start the New School Year

·3 min read
EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printers Deliver Convenient and Worry-Free Printing for Busy Students and Families

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether entering elementary school for the first time or embarking on another year in high school, a student's first day of school is an exciting time for families. Epson is helping students of all ages mark the big day and prepare for the new school year. The number-one Supertank printer with over 70 million sold1 worldwide, EcoTank® cartridge-free printers make it easy to print thousands of pages2 that families and students will use throughout the school year.

Epson is helping students of all ages mark the big day and prepare for the new school year.
Epson is helping students of all ages mark the big day and prepare for the new school year.

"While back to school season is an exciting time, we know that it can also feel hectic for many parents and students looking for quality supplies and essentials at a great value," said Stevi Sterns, product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's EcoTank wireless all-in-one color printers offer incredible value. The supersized ink tanks give you the freedom to print all you want in color without worrying about running out of ink, so students and families can focus on the busy year ahead."

An easy-to-use tool for students and families, the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 cartridge-free Supertank printer provides everyone with the freedom to print in color without having to spend a significant amount of money on expensive ink cartridges. With savings of up to 90 percent with replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges,3 the EcoTank ET-2850 is a cost-effective solution for printing colorful projects, to-do lists, plans, worksheets, schedules, calendars, inspirational quotes, and more. From name, date, and favorite subjects to goals for the new year, first day of school signs and printables can be fully customized to help commemorate every moment. Using the EcoTank ET-2850 along with EcoTank Premium Paper, families can enjoy bright documents with crisp, sharp black text and brilliant colors.

The EcoTank ET-2850 includes up to 2 years of ink in the box,4 and each replacement ink bottle set is equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges,5 so families can feel confident printing assignments all year long with fewer out of ink frustrations. It leverages heat-free printhead technology to produce sharp text and impressive color and graphics on virtually any paper type. Additional productivity features include auto-duplex printing, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, convenient color display, hands-free voice-activated printing,6 and wireless connectivity so users can easily print from smart devices7 with the intuitive Epson Smart Panel® App.8

Pricing and Availability
The EcoTank ET-2850 ($349.99 MSRP) and EcoTank Premium Paper ($11.99 MSRP) are available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com).

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Worldwide 2011 - April 2022
2 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo
3 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of May 2022.
4 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 150 pages.
5 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of May 2022
6 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required.
7 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect
8 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON, EcoTank, and Epson Smart Panel are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-helps-students-and-families-jump-start-the-new-school-year-301606157.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

