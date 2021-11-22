Epson's excellent Home Cinema 4100 4K Pro projector is $500 off right now

With features like a 3-chip design that delivers a full RGB color signal with no weird "rainbow" patterns, Epson's Home Cinema 4010 4K Pro is one of the best projectors available under $2,000. If you've been looking at one to get a true cinema experience, it's now on sale for $1,500 on Amazon, for a savings of $500 or 25 percent off the regular price.

Buy Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K Pro at Amazon - $1,500

The Home Cinema 4010 4K Pro made our list of Best Projectors for 2021, thanks to features like 2,400 lumen brightness, a dynamic iris for crisper blacks, a motorized 2.1X zoom, focus and lens shift. It delivers in picture quality as well, offering both HDR10 and HLG, while covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space in cinema mode.

Short throw projectors might have all the buzz, but regular long throw projectors still have their place — especially if you'd rather mount the projector and screen on the ceiling. The only drawbacks are Epson's pixel-shifting technology that yields a bit less than 4K resolution, and a lack of support for 60Hz 4K due to the HDMI 1.4 ports. Still, it delivers where it counts with color accuracy and brightness, and the $1,500 price tag makes it a very attractive option.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.