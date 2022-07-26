U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.25
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,857.00
    -110.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,318.25
    -36.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.19
    +1.49 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    +0.21 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0208
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +0.82 (+3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5820
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,070.82
    -853.26 (-3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.05
    -22.46 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,343.27
    +36.97 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Epson Installs 100th SurePress Digital Label Press in North America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SEKEF
  • SEKEY

Sticker Mule's Purchase of the SurePress L-6534VW UV Press Marks Epson America's 100th Unit Sold

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today announced it has sold 100 SurePress® digital label presses in North America. The 100th unit was a SurePress L-6534VW UV press purchased by custom printing company Sticker Mule for its Amsterdam, N.Y. location. The SurePress portfolio is engineered to meet the production, quality and service and support demands of label converters, specialty printers and vertical manufacturers.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

"Epson helped us take over the online label market and it's a great honor to install the 100th Epson SurePress printer sold in North America," said Anthony Constantino, co-founder and CEO of Sticker Mule. "No one can touch the combination of Sticker Mule magic and Epson print quality. Not only is the SurePress a great machine, but the Epson team behind it is an innovative powerhouse. They deserve a big congratulations for reaching such a major milestone. I only wish we owned all 100."

Continuing its legacy as a trusted digital label and packaging press provider and innovator, Epson recently introduced two new SurePress digital label presses with fine-tuned feature sets for prime label converters and commercial printers. The SurePress L-6534VW with Digital Varnish or optional Orange Ink delivers reliable and repeatable high-speed printing of up to 2.0 million square feet per month.2 The new SurePress L-4733AW is the only digital press in its class with White Ink1 for prime labels and thin films.

"Our 100th SurePress installation in North America is a testament to the acceptance in the market of Epson technology for high-end digital inkjet label production," said Victor Gomez, director, Industrial Labels, Epson America. "We have installed presses at label converters of all sizes, as well as at promotional products printers, print-for-use sites, and many other traditional and non-traditional label and packaging providers. It's appropriate that this milestone was reached with the SurePress L-6534VW UV press at Sticker Mule, who coincidentally also bought the very first SurePress L-6534VW."

Epson SurePress digital label presses are engineered for flexibility and reliability, and with a remarkable color gamut, are designed to deliver accurate spot colors and gradients required for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging. SurePress presses are designed as a system with Epson manufactured components including ink, printheads, LED pinning and curing, offering stable, predictable production.

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress. For inquiries in North America, contact:

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared with similar digital label presses priced at $250,000 (USD) or less as of May 2022.
2 Verified by Epson Remote Management System.

EPSON and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-installs-100th-surepress-digital-label-press-in-north-america-301593000.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted Herbert Diess as

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • 5 Oil and Gas Companies Set to Pump Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the latest in Koss' patent dispute between Apple.

  • Uber data case, Voyager bankruptcy, and Musk's tweets: 3 legal stories to watch

    Yahoo Finance is watching the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital; the continued fallout from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweet; and a milestone Uber reached.

  • Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

    TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key oil and natural gas supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery increased $1.47, or 1.5%, to $98.17 a barrel, having gained 2.1% on Monday. Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • A 3-Day Tech Earnings Deluge Begins. Here Are the Key Issues to Track.

    Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Intel, and other tech giants are set to report earnings this week.

  • Supply chains: The rail labor mayhem that Biden entered has been brewing for years

    Rail workers across the country were set to walk off the job on July 18 before President Joe Biden intervened, the latest development a contentious saga that has been brewing for years.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Dives As Retailer Cuts Profit Outlook

    Walmart stock and other retail stocks slid after-hours on Monday after the company slashed its profit outlook.

  • Natural Gas Stocks: Range Resources Beats Earnings Estimates, EQT On Deck

    As natural gas and crude oil prices begin to diverge, U.S. natural gas producers are readying to announce Q2 earnings.

  • U.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast

    Sounding an alarm that inflation is hurting its shoppers and forcing them to change what they spend on, Walmart cut its forecast for full-year profit, saying it expects its adjusted earnings per share to drop as much as 13%. Inflation is leading customers to spend more on food and less on higher-margin merchandise, Walmart said in a filing. Walmart's stock tumbled over 9% in extended trade, and other big retailers also sold off.

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Higher Prices Help Fuel Unilever Growth in Fiscal First Half

    Turnover at the corporate giant was up 14.9 percent to 29 billion euros in the first half of fiscal 2022.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed a