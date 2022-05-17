U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,039.00
    +34.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,377.00
    +218.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,384.50
    +139.75 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.40
    +18.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.04
    -0.16 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.90
    -1.97 (-6.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2403
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3810
    +0.3280 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,419.19
    +807.18 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.82
    +440.14 (+181.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.87
    +24.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Epson Introduces its First Direct-to-Fabric Printer for North America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SEKEF
  • SEKEY

Monna Lisa 8000 Delivers High-Performance, Attainable Digital Direct-to-Fabric Printing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As production print shops continue to look for innovative solutions for digital textile printing, Epson today announced its first direct-to-fabric printer available in North America – the Monna Lisa 8000. The culmination of over 20-years of research, development and customer feedback, the Monna Lisa 8000 (ML-8000) combines precision engineering with advanced design to deliver the ability to print on a range of fabric types.

Epson&#x002019;s first direct-to-fabric printer available in North America &#x002013; the Monna Lisa 8000 &#x002013; combines precision engineering with advanced design to deliver the ability to print on a range of fabric types.
Epson’s first direct-to-fabric printer available in North America – the Monna Lisa 8000 – combines precision engineering with advanced design to deliver the ability to print on a range of fabric types.

"Epson Monna Lisa printers have long maintained a strong reputation and market position in Italy where they have been used to digitally print fabrics for some of the world's largest international high fashion brands," said Mark Krzywicki, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The Monna Lisa 8000 has been developed to provide that same high quality in a more attainable, easy to use package – enabling North American companies to print on a wide variety of fabrics locally for both short runs and larger volume orders."

The ML-8000 features eight, all-new 4.7-inch PrecisionCore® printheads to deliver crisp, professional quality textiles at industrial level print speeds up to 1,744 ft2/hr.1 Leveraging Epson's most advanced imaging technologies, the ML-8000 accurately reproduces complex patterns, color gradations and photographic-like detail to meet evolving trends and designer needs.

The ML-8000 is available for install with either Epson GENESTA Pigment, Reactive, Acid, or Disperse ink – to best suit each customer's need and application and provide performance printing on an array of textile options, including cotton, viscose, polyester, nylon, silk, wool, and blended fabrics. The machine features a hot-swappable ink system that holds up to 20 liters of ink per color and automatically switches from an empty ink pack to a new ink pack mid-print for uninterrupted printing.

Designed for productivity and reliability, this printer minimizes downtime and simplifies maintenance with an array of user-friendly features. The ML-8000 is also available for install with new Epson Edge® Print Textile workflow software for powerful color management and seamless workflow integration and is compatible with Epson's new production-management Cloud Solution PORT, providing an operational dashboard view of a production line with cloud-based printer fleet reporting.

More about the Monna Lisa 8000
The new direct-to-fabric printer takes production capabilities to the next level with high-performance features, including:

  • Built for productivity – New 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads deliver beautiful, accurate prints at print speeds of up to 1,744 ft2/hr1

  • Breakthrough image quality – Epson Precision Dot Technology and exclusive Micro Weave®, Multi-layer Halftoning and Lookup Table functions work together to reduce banding, graininess and degradation

  • Stable operation – User-friendly features include auto nozzle cleaning by fabric wiper, Nozzle Verification Technology, fluff blower, and ink mist extraction system

  • Minimize downtime – Epson support and remote monitoring system allows for fast, easy troubleshooting

  • Versatile Epson GENESTA inks – Print on a wide variety of fabrics, available for install with either Pigment, Reactive, Acid or Disperse ink; each ink pack is hot-swappable to allow for continuous printing

  • Easy operation – Large, 9-inch touchscreen panel provides easy navigation and printer management

  • Full-service support and consulting – Support from dedicated teams and experts at Epson Textile Solution Centers

Availability
The Epson Monna Lisa 8000 is now available and will ship directly from Epson America. There are several Epson PreferredSM Plus service coverage plans available that include toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service. For additional information on the ML-8000, customized pricing solutions, and service plans, visit www.epson.com/monnalisa.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 At 600 x 600 dpi, 2 pass, for Reactive/Pigment ink only. Printing width: 1,500 mm; printing mode: bidirectional. Printing speeds vary depending on such factors as image printed, firmware version, operating state of PC and print settings.

EPSON, Epson Edge, Micro Weave, and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-its-first-direct-to-fabric-printer-for-north-america-301548591.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple could switch everything from Lightning connector to USB-C, report claims

    Apple could switch all of its products from the Lightning connector to USB-C, a new report claims. It comes just days after reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed this year’s iPhone 14 could be the last of the iPhones to use Apple’s proprietary plug. Now he has said that other Apple products that use the port are likely to make the same move, adopting the more standard USB-C port for charging.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $25, but only 'til midnight

    Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • TikTok just discovered the cutest way to avoid losing your keys for less than $8

    You’ll never lose your keys again with this super cute wall key holder.

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • From targeting to navigation, handheld devices are merging tech and tactics

    For ground-based observers calling in fires on a target, the observer historically worked with a radio and a pair of binoculars, or a bulky laser guidance system to get the job done. But systems have become more more precise and portable over the decades.

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • Daily Crunch: 'The bitcoin network is not a payments network,' says FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

    This week, I’m psyched to head out to TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo to get the full story on which cars will be driving themselves and which companies are driving into our hearts – or off the nearest cliff. In other news, I just re-read my TechCrunch contract, which states no superfluous obscenities are allowed, so rest assured that this newsletter only contains strictly necessary swearwords. Ack -- moar layoffs: Natasha and Amanda break down the current constriction in startups with a roundup of layoffs over the past week, including an analysis of what happened at Section4, Carvana, Latch, DataRobot, and the hiring freezes at some of the tech stalwarts, including Meta, Twitter and Uber.

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]

  • Kwon Proposes Forking Terra, Nixing UST Stablecoin in ‘Revival Plan 2’

    Do Kwon is out with his second attempt at a revival plan for the troubled blockchain.

  • Tech giants pledge $30M to boost open source software security

    Tech giants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft have pledged millions of dollars to bolster the security of open source software. The pledge was made during a meeting in Washington, DC last week, which saw open source leaders, headed up by the Linux Foundation and the Open Source Software Security Foundation (OpenSSF), share their plans for enhancing the security of the software supply chain. The flaw affected Apache’s Log4j library, a ubiquitous logging software, which put millions of devices worldwide at risk.

  • Akuity raises $20M to simplify Kubernetes container management

    Akuity, a provider of app delivery software for Kubernetes, today announced that it closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Lead Edge Capital and Decibel Partners, bringing Akuity's total raised to $25 million. Co-founder and CEO Hong Wang says that the funding will enable Akuity to expand the size of its workforce while contributing to the open source community. Kubernetes is open source software for deploying and managing these containers.

  • Apple rolls out iOS 15.5 with upgrades to Apple Cash and Podcasts

    Apple has released iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 with improvements to Apple Cash and Podcasts.

  • Online shopping: Get the best deal-sniffing browser extensions and protect your packages

    How to improve your online shopping, from browser extensions that help you find the lowest price to getting packages placed safely in your garage.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is known for two things: Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog. The cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% last year. When I say winner, I'm referring to cryptocurrency players that have what it takes to attract more and more users and investors.