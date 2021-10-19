U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Epson Introduces Two Supertank Business Inkjet A4 Color Multifunction Printers for Small Offices and the Remote Workforce

New WorkForce ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs with Up to Two Years of Ink Guaranteed(1)

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote workforce and small offices benefit from printing solutions with high-yield consumables, given costs and maintenance are typically top-of-mind. Epson America, Inc. today announced the WorkForce® ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs with supersized ink tanks and up to two years of ink guaranteed.1 The ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 have a small, compact footprint and offer up to 90 percent savings on ink with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus ink cartridges2 – equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges.3

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

"The cost per page with low-cost replacement ink,2 print quality, and compact size are all features we certainly appreciate about the ST-C4100," said James Vlcek, franchise owner, Marco's Pizza. "We had been using a desktop laser printer with an ink subscription program and it didn't make a whole lot of sense financially – especially if we went over our allocated monthly print volume."

The new Supertank printers are engineered for reliability in small offices and home offices with a permanent printhead designed to last the life of the printer and include a two-year limited warranty. Both models deliver vibrant graphics and razor-sharp text and use Epson's exclusive EcoFit® bottles that are auto-start/stop and uniquely keyed for easy filling of each color.

"As businesses continue to be remote, it is essential to implement high-performance printing solutions that are engineered for reliability, cost-efficiency and are easy to manage," said Kaila Murphy, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new Supertank models are a great fit for remote workforces because they come included with high-yield ink bottles, making consumables management for IT organizations quite simple."

The ST-C4100, powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, includes enough ink in the box to print up to14,000 pages black/11,200 color4 and delivers a fast first page out and low power consumption. It has fax, auto two-sided printing, a 250-sheet paper tray, an auto document feeder (ADF), and a large 2.4" color touchscreen. With Wi-Fi Direct®5 and Ethernet for wireless and networking, users can easily print from iPad®, iPhone® and Android™ tablets or smartphones.6

The ST-C2100, built with MicroPiezo Heat-Free™ Technology includes enough ink in the box to print up to 6,500 pages black/5,200 color.4 It delivers fast prints – even high-quality photo prints up to 4" x 6" – without sacrificing quality or low power consumption. The ST-C2100 has versatile connectivity options, with Wi-Fi®, Wi-Fi Direct5 and voice-activated printing.7

Both models are compatible with the Epson Smart Panel app®,8 a "command center" to setup, operate and monitor the device. The ST-C4100 replaces its predecessor, the ST-4000, and the ST-C2100 replaces its predecessor, the ST-C2000, to join Epson's business inkjet Supertank lineup of high-quality business printing MFPs.

Availability and Support

The Epson WorkForce ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Promo valid for ST-C2100 and ST-C4100 printers through authorized Epson resellers only from 10/01/19 to 03/31/22. Product must be registered before 04/30/22. Limit 8 additional bottles of 502 inks per printer. Max 8 claims per printer. Each claim cannot contain multiple bottles of the same color. Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 150 pages (ST-2100) and 200 pages (ST-C4100). Promo applies to ink only. Printer covered by Epson 2-year ltd warranty. For promo participation you must register your product.
2 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson® standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of May 2021.
3 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of May 2021.
4 Included and replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo
5 Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.
6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect
7 Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration required. See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility.
8 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON, Epson Smart Panel, MicroPiezo, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect, MicroPiezo Heat-Free Technology, and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-two-supertank-business-inkjet-a4-color-multifunction-printers-for-small-offices-and-the-remote-workforce-301402815.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

