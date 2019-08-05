Epson Moverio BT-300 augmented reality glasses on sale for under £450 on Amazon

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: The cutting edge Epson Moverio BT-300 augmented reality glasses are on sale for just £449.99, saving you 37% on list price.

If you do not regularly pilot a drone, you probably won't be too familiar with the concept of augmented reality glasses. If you do, then you'll know that they are a must.

The Epsom Moverio BT-300 AR glasses feature cutting edge silicon-based OLED digital display technology. Thanks to the high resolution transparent display, Moverio BT 300 delivers the next level of FPV (first-person view), meaning you can enjoy your drone video feed while always being able to see where it is. Read more...

More about Drones, Augmented Reality, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Uk, and Uk Deals