Epson Overcomes Automation Barriers with No-Code, Easy-to-Use Epson RC+ Express Robot Teaching Environment

New Intuitive Software Features Simple, Visual Interface to Streamline Automation and Ease Programming of Epson SCARA Robots

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The business need for automation continues to grow as manufacturers look to ramp up volume and improve quality, cost and employee safety. Many new entrants to the market with limited automation experience lack expertise in text-based robotic programming language, creating a need for an intuitive robotic teaching environment. To help bridge the gap, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world1, today announced the new no-code, easy-to-use Epson RC+® Express. An intuitive visual-based teaching environment, Epson RC+ Express offers fast, efficient programming of Epson SCARA robots for users with little-to-no programming experience, enabling manufacturers to quickly and easily develop robotic programs to overcome cost and time barriers associated with running industrial robots. Epson RC+ Express will be showcased at The ASSEMBLY Show in Rosemont, Ill. from Oct. 26-28 at Epson's booth, #505.

Epson RC+ Express features an easy-to-learn, block-style robot teaching environment to get users up and running fast.
"Epson is overcoming automation barriers by eliminating the perceived difficulty of programming a robot," said Rick Brookshire, director of product management and product development, Epson Robots. "Our existing Epson RC+ software is widely known for its ease of use and power. The new Epson RC+ Express delivers the next level of simplicity by allowing new robotics users to build simple applications quicker and easier than ever before – without needing to learn any programming language."

Developed for Epson T-Series All-in-One and LS-B Series SCARA robots, Epson RC+ Express features a simple, visual-based teaching environment that integrates an easy-to-learn, block-style format with the power and flexibility of a scripted-text programming language. Ready-to-use templates are included, allowing users to quickly create common pick-and-place, palletizing and depalletizing applications.

Epson RC+ Express includes a simple-to-navigate visual user interface, making it easy to learn and manage key functions like jogging, gripper control and motion. The software is equipped with time-saving features such as Epson proprietary Focus Assist technology with auto generated fields for quick and easy setup, and a built-in 3D simulator to help visualize and fine-tune applications.

Additional features include:

  • Expansive SCARA robot lineup support — works with T-Series and LS-B Series robots with 3 to 20 kg payloads and up to 1-meter reach; ISO 4 cleanroom models available

  • Tablet-based Windows® OS environment — compatible with touchscreen devices to easily create robot applications

  • Low total cost of ownership — RC+ Express is included with the purchase of Epson T-Series All-in-One and LS-B Series SCARA robots with no recurring licensing feesAbout Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-overcomes-automation-barriers-with-no-code-easy-to-use-epson-rc-express-robot-teaching-environment-301402923.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

