New Epson PowerLite and BrightLink Lamp-Free Laser Displays Now Available

·6 min read

Offering Compact, Bright and Efficient Display Solutions for Education, Corporate and More

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing technology that seamlessly merges with today's "always-on" classrooms and hybrid workplaces is imperative in today's display market. Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced 10 of its new PowerLite® and BrightLink® lamp-free laser displays are now available. Powered by Epson's proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology, the new models offer 4,000 to 4,600 lumens of equal color and white brightness2 to deliver big, bright images. The new lamp-free laser displays also come equipped with built-in enterprise level wireless connectivity, convenient collaboration tools, value-added software, and ultra-wide options to ensure all participants can see, interact and be seen.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

"As display technology continues to develop rapidly across different environments, Epson remains devoted to advancing its technology to align with the growing industry trends," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Aiming to provide smaller and more user-friendly, lamp-free laser display technology, Epson continues to focus on flexibility, compatibility and large, impactful images. The current lineup integrates new tools for seamless collaboration, simpler one-on-one student device connectivity, easier setup, and moreover enable wall-size images from a single display that is conducive to student engagement."

Transform ordinary walls into giant interactive tablets with almost 85 percent more display area than a 75-inch flat panel. Epson's new BrightLink 760Wi and BrightLink 770Fi ultra-short throw interactive lamp-free laser displays deliver big, bright, colorful images for dynamic digital collaboration. Designed for ease-of-use in collaborative learning environments, educators can easily access interactive whiteboard tools with flexible installation options or use BrightLink's built-in pen-based interactivity and optional touch functionality. Wireless connectivity with casting capabilities from PCs, Mac® computers, Chromebooks, and Android and iOS® devices,3 making it even easier for teachers and students to wirelessly display up to four screens simultaneously. The new BrightLink interactive displays are also compatible with frequently used software applications, including Office 365® and Google Workspace, and are equipped with split screen support4 and whiteboard sharing to make collaboration easier. Additionally, educators regain access to their whiteboard when the projectors are not in use with the ability to display on a common whiteboard.

The new standard throw PowerLite L210W, L260F and L265F, short-throw PowerLite L210SW and L210SF and ultra-short throw PowerLite 760W, 770F and 775F are designed to encourage engagement and empower creativity for a range of education, corporate and signage applications. Delivering large, vibrant images up to 310-inches,* the new models feature built-in wireless connectivity along with a variety of aspect ratios and casting capabilities. The new family of PowerLite lamp-free laser displays also enable users to seamlessly collaborate in-person and remotely with convenient content sharing and split screen support.4

For even more content viewing at one time and advanced collaboration in hybrid meeting room systems, the BrightLink 770Fi and PowerLite L260F, L265F, 770F, 775F, and L210SF support 21.9 and 16:6 ultra-wide displays and Wake-on-Sync function. Del Mar adds, "Epson is focused on making hybrid communication as efficient as possible. The 21:9 display optimization for Microsoft Teams Rooms Front Row has played a crucial role in setting projection technology and its flexibility apart from other display solutions in the industry."

Additional Information and Availability
All PowerLite models are available now for purchase through authorized resellers. The BrightLink 760Wi and BrightLink 770Fi will be available by end of March through authorized resellers. Special pricing is also available through Epson's Brighter Futures® program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson education and corporate solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education and www.epson.com/corporate-projectors.

Model

Color &
White
Brightness2

Resolution

Color

21:9
Aspect
Ratio

MSRP

Throw Type

PowerLite
L210W

4,500
lumens

WXGA

White

No

$1,282

Standard throw

PowerLite
L260F

4,600
lumens

1080p

White

Yes

$1,535

Standard throw

PowerLite
L265F

4,600
lumens

1080p

Black

Yes

$1,535

Standard throw

PowerLite
L210SW

4,000
lumens

WXGA

White

No

$1,416

Short-throw

PowerLite
L210SF

4,000
lumens

1080p

White

Yes

$1,516

Short-throw

PowerLite
760W

4,100
lumens

WXGA

White

Yes

$1,985

Ultra-short
throw

PowerLite
770F

4,100
lumens

1080p

White

Yes

$2,247

Ultra-short
throw

PowerLite
775F

4,100
lumens

1080p

Black

Yes

$2,247

Ultra-short
throw

BrightLink
760Wi

4,100
lumens

WXGA

White

No

$2,247

Ultra-short
throw

BrightLink
770Fi

4,100
lumens

1080p

White

Yes

$2,615

Ultra-short
throw

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*310-inch image size only available with standard throw models. Does not include BrightLink, short-throw or ultra-short throw PowerLite models.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.
2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.
3 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjectionTM App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson® projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjectionTM App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.
4 Consult your user manual for Split Screen input combinations.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink and Brighter Futures are registered trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-powerlite-and-brightlink-lamp-free-laser-displays-now-available-301773634.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

