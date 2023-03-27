U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Epson Robots to Demonstrate High-Tech Automation Solutions at The Assembly Show South 2023

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Epson to Showcase Robotic Solutions and Present on Manufacturing Considerations to Help Businesses Successfully Implement Automation

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its robotic automation solutions at The Assembly Show South, the first Assembly Show in the U.S. South, in booth #535.

What: Epson will offer attendees the opportunity to experience the ease of use and simplicity of Epson Robots with live demos of its high performance automation solutions, including its GX-Series SCARA robots, industrial automation software and integrated solutions, for the medical device, electronics and consumer electronics markets. At The Assembly Show South, Epson's presentation and booth demos will include:

  • Automation Presentation: "Why Automate? Manufacturing Considerations in Today's 'New Normal'"Scott Marsic, Epson Robots group product manager, will explore the "how and why" of automation and help decision-makers evaluate the role of robots and automation within their business. Topics will include changes to customer pain points, onshoring and nearshoring impacts, market trends, and top insights for automation project success. The session will take place on Wednesday, April 5 from 10:30-11 a.m. CST in the Learning Theater.

  • High-Power Density, Next-Level Performance – Designed for complete and demanding tasks, the GX-Series SCARA robots with patented GYROPLUS Technology, offer high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads.

  • Robot Programming Made Simple – No-code, easy-to-use RC+® Express application development software features an easy-to-learn, block-style robot teaching environment to get users up and running fast.

Attendees will also have a chance to experience demos of Epson's integrated IntelliFlex Parts Feeding System and Vision Guidance.

When: The Assembly Show South will take place on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST and April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

Where: Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.; Epson booth #535

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on the GX-Series SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/gx-scara-robot-series. For more information on RC+ Express industrial automation software, please visit https://epson.com/no-code-industrial-automation-robot-programming-software. For more information on the IntelliFlex Parts Feeding System, please visit https://epson.com/robots-intelliflex-parts-feeding. For more information on Vision Guidance, please https://epson.com/For-Work/Robots/Integrated-Options/Epson-Vision-Guide.

About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

# # #

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-robots-to-demonstrate-high-tech-automation-solutions-at-the-assembly-show-south-2023-301781433.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

