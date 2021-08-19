U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.50
    -27.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,674.00
    -213.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,758.25
    -91.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,131.40
    -23.60 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.75
    -1.71 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    +5.03 (+28.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8650
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,316.64
    -826.61 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.73
    -17.96 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.39
    -111.93 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Epson Signs Advanced Industrial Products as Distributor in Kentucky and West Virginia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Affordable, Easy-to-Use Epson Robot Solutions and AIP Technical Support Meet Customer Automation Needs in Diverse Markets

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world,1 today announced it signed Advanced Industrial Products (AIP), an award-winning factory automation and robotics supplier, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. As manufacturers look to automate small, intricate processes as well as pick-and-place and assembly applications, this new partnership makes automation attainable, simple and affordable to AIP customers in the states of Kentucky and West Virginia. Epson's cost-efficient, easy-to-use solutions combined with AIP's highly technical sales staff and engineers will help open the doors to build new relationships in automotive, food, beverage, and medical markets.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

"We take pride at AIP in providing exceptional customer service with our knowledgeable, highly-trained technical sales and engineer teams to help make the pre- and post-sale process seamless," said Jack Lopipero, President, AIP. "Epson's high level of attentiveness and business values translate into outstanding support to distributor partners, making them an ideal manufacturer to work with. In fact, AIP was so pleased to learn Epson shares a similar business model that we can leverage moving forward to deliver the best experience for customers."

AIP offers the full lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots and integrated options. Epson's affordable robot solutions combined with outstanding quality and support offers AIP customers a broad spectrum of products to meet automation needs.

"Epson's customer first philosophy coupled with AIP's hands-on, customer-centric approach makes them an ideal partner," said Tom Versfelt, vice president of Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. "AIP has demonstrated phenomenal customer service and support, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader in supplying automation system solutions in the Kentucky and West Virginia area. We are thrilled to help support their growth as a business and work together to break into new markets of automation."

About Advanced Industrial Products, Inc.
Advanced Industrial Products, Inc. (AIP) offers customers engineered automation system solutions provided by their highly trained associates. AIP is an industry leader committed to outstanding customer service, engineering, and technical support. AIP's goal is to consistently improve the value delivered to their customers, suppliers, and associates.

AIP is positioned to help customers reduce their supplier base with product support for world-class manufacturers of industrial automation, robotics and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) components. With technical engineering support, AIP helps customers design, engineer, install and initiate new projects and make improvements to existing systems. AIP also provides customers with hands-on training classes taught by their own factory-trained engineers. For more information, visit https://www.aip-usa.com/ or contact rfq@aip-usa.com.

About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-signs-advanced-industrial-products-as-distributor-in-kentucky-and-west-virginia-301358572.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Liquid Exchange Hacked, $74M in Crypto Siphoned Off

    While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, the value taken in bitcoin, ether, XRP, and tron could be upwards of $74 million.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • New Dogecoin Foundation Considers HQ In 'Crypto-Friendly' Liechtenstein: Report

    What Happened: The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization aiming to support the development of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ecosystem, is planning to open its headquarters in Liechtenstein. The core team of the Foundation, which includes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's legal and financial advisor Jared Birchall, told Decrypt. Other key members of the Foundation are Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin, Timothy Stebbing, Gary Lachance, and

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • BlackBerry Shares Gain On Outlook for Security Software

    Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley lifted his rating on the stock to Hold from Sell, while keeping his $10 target price.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Snap Engages Users And Advertisers With Their Push Into Augmented Reality

    The app was introduced in 2011. It enables users to send photos and videos to other Snapchat users, with various gimmicks that employ augmented reality.

  • 25 Top-Rated Tech Gadgets From Amazon Customers Found So Useful and Innovative

    Whether you're looking to revamp your entertainment setup, treat yourself to a voice assistant and create the ultimate smart home, or just want to level up your daily routine, a few innovative tech finds from Amazon can do wonders. From smart plugs and outlet systems to Alexa-enabled devices and even wireless chargers, Amazon has pages and pages of cool yet fun gadgets you never knew you needed. We rounded up the coolest, top-rated gadgets on Amazon so that you can live in the year 3000.

  • Autonomous Vehicles: Partnership for Progress in Image Sensing

    As vehicles progress from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to becoming fully autonomous, a key technology enabler will be the advanced sensors that allow these vehicles to sense the world ...

  • Apple Sees Delay In Its Shift Away From China Due To COVID-19: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is slowing plans to shift production from China to Vietnam as governments tighten border controls to contain outbreaks of new variants of the coronavirus, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to start mass production of its latest AirPods earphones in China instead of Vietnam as previously planned. Apple reportedly still aims to move around 20% of new AirPods production to Vietnam at some point i

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • iOS 15: Apple delays introduction of ‘SharePlay’ feature that lets people watch TV together over the phone

    Apple has delayed the introduction of one of the central features of its upcoming major iPhone update. When Apple introduced iOS 15, over summer, one of the chief features was SharePlay, and it is listed first on the rundown of upcoming additions to iOS 15 on its website. The same tool will be delayed on the Apple TV and Mac, Apple said.

  • AppLovin Needs to Build a Base, So Don't Fall in Love With It Yet

    The charts of the provider of a monetization platform for app developers are not sending bullish signals at present.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • Google Unveils New Pixel Phone: 4 Must-See Takeaways

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a new smartphone on Tuesday: the Pixel 5a. The latest Pixel device rounds out the company's new smartphone lineup, as Google already teased its higher-end Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro earlier this month. Despite what may appear to be aggressive efforts from Alphabet to beef up its smartphone business, it's still a small part of the online search juggernaut's overall business.

  • Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach

    The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver's licenses or other identification of just over 40 million people who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday. The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone service also appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised, it said.