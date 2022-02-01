U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Epson Signs Heitek Automation as Distributor in the Western Region

·4 min read

Epson's Easy-to-Use Robots and Heitek's Industry Expertise Offer Customers Exceptional Value in Growing Automation Market

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced it signed Heitek Automation, a premier distributor of automation products and solutions, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. Heitek caters to a range of customers in the medical machine building, automotive, semi-conductor, packaging, industrial laundry, food and beverage, printing, and machine integration industries in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. With an uptick of automation across the Western region, Epson's partnership brings exceptional value and easy-to-integrate solutions to meet the automation needs of Heitek's customers.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

"Heitek Automation is committed to helping customers achieve the best automation solutions for even the most challenging tasks with the guidance and expertise of our team and partners," said Dan Heiling, chief executive officer, Heitek Automation. "At Heitek, we aim to develop, design, fulfill, and support customers as they seek to improve manufacturing and production efficiency and productivity while reducing costs. Our partnership with Epson Robots has played a huge role in executing customers' automation goals and has contributed to new opportunities and growth across our regions."

Heitek offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots and integrated solutions. Epson's range of high-performance, easy-to-use industrial robots combined with Heitek's automation expertise offers the Western region simple to integrate solutions for machine, integration, or MRO applications.

"Epson recognizes Heitek Automation's dedication in providing excellent customer service and superior value for automation projects, making them an ideal partner for our robot solutions," said Tom Versfelt, vice president of Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. "Heitek's knowledge and expertise to solve automation challenges combined with Epson's high-performance robotic solutions contributes to the overall vision of a world made better through automation."

About Heitek Automation
Heitek Automation is a premier distributor of automation solutions dedicated to developing solutions through innovative technology to maximize the processes, profitability, and performance of customers. Heitek's team consists of experienced automation consultants, industry trained engineers, highly skilled assembly and technical specialists, compromised of diverse industrial backgrounds and many years of experience. Heitek provides a consultative approach to supplying customers with solutions that improve the efficiency, productivity, and profitability of their automated processes in manufacturing, assembly, or distribution. For more information, visit www.heitek.com

About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-signs-heitek-automation-as-distributor-in-the-western-region-301472210.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

