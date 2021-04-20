Epson Unveils 100 ppm Monochrome WorkForce Enterprise Multifunction Printer

New WF-M21000 High-Speed Line Head MFP Engineered with Heat-Free Technology

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the WorkForce® Enterprise WF-M21000 monochrome A3 multifunction printer that delivers professional-quality prints at 100 ISO ppm† (black), the fastest print speed in its class.1 Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™ and built for business productivity, the WF-M21000 offers remarkable reliability, a full suite of advanced security features and boasts up to 80 percent lower power consumption than A3 monochrome MFPs.2

Designed for large workgroups and departments, the high-performance WF-M21000 supports convenient print management solutions and mobile printing from Chrome and iOS®3 mobile devices.4 It is also compatible with industry-leading, third-party solutions and Epson Solutions Suite for seamless integration into existing workflow. With DURABrite® Pro Ink technology, the WF-M21000 is equipped with high-capacity pigment replacement ink cartridges that yield up to 60,000 ISO pages per cartridge.5

"Epson understands that fast-paced businesses that focus on monochrome prints – specifically in healthcare, education, administration, and government – require a reliable MFP with fast print speeds, a suite of productivity features and environmental benefits," said Matt Kochanowski, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With these businesses in mind, Epson engineered the new WF-M21000 with its new versatile finishing options to support high monthly print volume environments and light production applications."

To help expedite workflow, the WF-M21000 offers versatile finishing options for stacking, stapling, creating booklets, and hole punch finishing. It also features fax and multi-network options and up to 5,350-sheet input capacity6 with an optional 3,000-sheet input tray. And, with Epson Open Platform, businesses can seamlessly integrate with genuine Epson solutions and industry-leading third-party solutions.

The WF-M21000 replaces its predecessor, the WorkForce Enterprise WF-M20590, to join Epson's WorkForce Enterprise lineup of high-volume, line head multifunction printers.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Enterprise WF-M21000 is now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers-workforce-enterprise.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with fewer moving parts and low energy consumption compared to laser7 to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 mono MFPs and copiers at 70 ppm or higher based on industry available data as of June 2020. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

2 Compared to similarly featured A3 mono MFPs and copiers at 70 ppm or higher based on industry available data as of June 2020. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

3 Requires Epson iPrint™ App.

4 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

5 Replacement cartridge yields are based on the ISO/IEC 24711 standard using the ISO/IEC 19752 pattern in Default Mode printing continuously. Cartridge yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature, humidity and frequency of use. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance. For print quality, part of the ink from the included cartridge is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the cartridge after the "replace cartridge" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/cartridgeinfo

6 With optional high-capacity input tray; 2,350-page capacity standard.

7 Compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 45 ppm or greater based on industry available data, October 2019. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

All rights reserved. EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future, Epson Connect, Epson iPrint and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

