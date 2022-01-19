U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.25
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,198.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,159.75
    -46.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,084.00
    -8.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.02
    +0.59 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +3.73 (+19.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4340
    -0.1510 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,335.62
    -479.55 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.00
    +157.61 (+15.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.80
    -4.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Epson Updates T-Series All-in-One SCARA Robots Lineup

·5 min read

New Easy-to-Use T3-B and T6-B SCARA Robots Offer Exceptional Value to Ease Automation for New Entrants and Advanced Users

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The uptick in automation continues as companies seek to update manufacturing processes to meet production demands while improving value, managing costs and ensuring employee safety. As new entrants and seasoned experts search for the right automation solutions, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced new updates to its T-Series line with the T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

The new T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots offer high-quality and high-performance at an exceptional value to simplify both complex and simple automation applications such as packaging, pick and place, dispensing, and inspection. These all-in-one industrial robots include the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots, while keeping total cost of ownership low in industries spanning automotive, medical development, lab automation, consumer electronics, electronic components, and industrial.

"Ease of use in robotics is more important than ever and the new T-B Series SCARA models bring exceptional value without compromise to both new entrants and advanced manufacturers," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "Epson strives to simplify automation for all users and the new T3-B and T6-B are designed to provide uncomplicated solutions with productive outcomes. Paired with the no-code Epson RC+® Express software, users can add the robots to automation systems in no time."

Epson's new SCARA robots tout an All-in-One, space-saving design that includes a built-in controller housed in the robot's base with power for end-of-arm tooling. The T3-B and T6-B are compatible with Epson's suite of integrated options including vision guidance, IntelliFlex™ parts feeding, teach pendants, and field bus master and slave interface boards. Additional updates include an improved form factor design and updated motion control for smoother, faster cycle times.

Designed for the ultimate ease of use, the T3-B and T6-B come equipped with the feature-packed Epson RC+ and no-code Epson RC+ Express industrial automation development software. Ideal for novice and advanced users, Epson RC+ is an easy-to-learn programming language that offers a powerful set of tools to redefine automation efficiency. An intuitive, visual-based teaching environment, Epson RC+ Express is designed for users with little-to-no programming experience to easily and efficiently develop simple, powerful robotic programs.

Key features include:

  • Easy to install; fast integration – installs in minutes, unlike complex linear-slide systems, requires less time and money for system integration

  • Value without compromise – includes the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots while helping to keep the total cost of ownership low

  • Standard 110 V and 220 V power – low wattage and power consumption (no special panel or plug required)

  • Built-in power for end-of-arm tooling – eliminates the need for an external power source

  • No battery required for encoder – minimizes downtime and reduces overall cost of ownership

  • Other integrated options – teach pendant, field bus master and slave interface boards available, including EtherNet/IP and add on instructions for easy integration with Allen Bradley PLC's

Availability
The T3-B ($7,495) and the T6-B ($9,495) All-in-One SCARA robots will be available in mid-March through Epson Robots channel of distributor partners. To learn more about the T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots, please visit http://www.epson.com/space-saving-all-in-one-series-industrial-robots.

About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON, Epson RC+ and IntelliFlex are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-updates-t-series-all-in-one-scara-robots-lineup-301463523.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Five Reasons Microsoft Is Making Activision Blizzard Its Biggest Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion all-cash acquisition, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. It’s the software maker’s biggest deal ever, almost three times as large as the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn. Here are five key reasons why it happened.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Samsung Partners With AMD to Power Up Mobile Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. graphics as the company tries to better compete with the gaming prowess of archrival Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Marke

  • Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

    Sony Group, perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp, a laggard in the generational console battle with Sony, took a major step to position itself for the "metaverse" - a proposed immersive experience where people game, shop and socialise online - with a $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard. Sony's shares slumped 13% on Wednesday amid concern Activision titles would be pulled from PlayStation systems.

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.

  • Oracle opens data centre to provide cloud services across Africa

    Oracle opened a data centre in South Africa on Wednesday to provide local cloud services across Africa for the first time, joining the likes of Microsoft and Amazon in setting up facilities in the southernmost country on the continent. Africa will be the U.S. company's 37th "cloud region" - an area that allows customers to get faster access from a local data centre, in this case in Johannesburg.

  • Walmart Appears Poised to Join the Metaverse With Launch of Its Own Crypto and NFTs

    Walmart filed several applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office in December that suggest its strong metaverse aspirations.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Sat

  • Exclusive-U.S. examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks - sources

    The Biden administration is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba's cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies' dealings with U.S. firms. The focus of the probe is on how the company stores U.S. clients' data, including personal information and intellectual property, and whether the Chinese government could gain access to it, the people said. The potential for Beijing to disrupt access by U.S. users to their information stored on Alibaba cloud is also a concern, one of the people said.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Ambarella, and Qualcomm will all profit from the growing demand for AI services and chips.

  • Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard gives it the clear lead in the metaverse

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard is a major step for its metaverse ambitions.

  • Pace woman claims she was tracked by unknown device, warns others

    Rochelle Stokes shared an unsettling story on social media about how her location was tracked by an unknown device. Turns out she was not alone.

  • America's problems with rural broadband access are 'so heartbreaking': Commerce Secretary

    The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to make sure every American gets broadband.

  • Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

    Model S prototype ‘set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry’

  • HP's new Fortis laptops for students are a bit more kid-proof

    Today HP announced its new line of Fortis laptops for students designed to provide increased durability at affordable prices.

  • Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back

    Last fall, Apple launched the iPhone 13. The new iPhones offered a number of exciting new features, including the Super Retina XDR display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, three new cameras, the A15 Bionic chip, and support for up to 1TB of storage. Apple also decreased the size of the notch, which … The post Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back appeared first on BGR.