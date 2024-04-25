Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.028

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 5th of June to £0.028, which will be 9.8% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0255. This makes the dividend yield 5.5%, which is above the industry average.

Epwin Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 75% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to fall by 2.9% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 73%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.0282 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.048. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Epwin Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.9% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Epwin Group's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Epwin Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Epwin Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

