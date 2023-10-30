Are Epwin Group Plc's (LON:EPWN) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Epwin Group's (LON:EPWN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.6% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Epwin Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Epwin Group is:

7.9% = UK£8.2m ÷ UK£104m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.08.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Epwin Group's Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

On the face of it, Epwin Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.6%. Still, Epwin Group has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Epwin Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Epwin Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Epwin Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 47% (meaning the company retains53% of profits) in the last three-year period, Epwin Group's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Epwin Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 50%. Still, forecasts suggest that Epwin Group's future ROE will rise to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Epwin Group can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

