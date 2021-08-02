U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    +22.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,986.00
    +154.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,028.00
    +72.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    +18.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.18
    -0.77 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • Vix

    18.24
    +0.54 (+3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6870
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,721.52
    -2,669.33 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.25
    +11.34 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,814.47
    +530.88 (+1.95%)
     

Epygenix Therapeutics Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe With EPX-200 for the Treatment of Patients With Dravet Syndrome

·3 min read

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and intractable genetic epilepsy announced today that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to EPX-200 for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) based on a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Dravet Syndrome (DS) is a rare, genetic epilepsy that results in severe seizures that fail to respond well to currently available medications. DS usually starts in the first year of life and progresses to include intellectual disability, behavioral abnormalities, gait and motor dysfunction, and increased mortality. Patients also suffer with life-threatening medically intractable seizures that may increase the risk of SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy), seizure-related accidents such as drowning, or infections. Mutations in a sodium channel are the most common genetic cause of DS and reports suggest that 1 in 15,000 to 20,000 people suffer with this disease.

Dr. Hahn-Jun Lee, M.Sc., Ph.D., President and CEO of Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. stated that the EMA's Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to EPX-200 is very important, as EMA recognizes the significant potential benefit of EPX-200 for DS treatment. We thank Premier Research for a regulatory agent of this progress. EPX-200 was first identified using a zebrafish DS model and high-throughput screening system in the lab of Prof. Baraban at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The team and others subsequently confirmed it efficacy in a small group of DS patients. Epygenix' exciting journey from aquarium-to-bedside continues with diversified drug candidates poised to move forward into clinical trials.

Dr. Scott C. Baraban, Ph.D., Professor & William K. Bowes Jr. Endowed Chair in Neuroscience Research at UCSF and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. added that "it is an exciting time for the Dravet Syndrome community to see these zebrafish-based drug discoveries move one step closer to clinical trials."

Alex Yang, J.D., LLM, President and CEO of Mstone Partners Hong Kong and Chair of the Board at Epygenix Therapeutics also stated that "We feel quite strong about our multiple drug candidates which will be expanded to cover many forms of refractory epilepsies including Dravet. The Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from EMA for EPX-200 brings us one step closer to such position to bring our drugs to patients in Europe more efficiently."

About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.

Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs to treat rare and intractable genetic epilepsy. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, -200, and -300. These candidates abolish convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which mimics the human pathology and confirmed its validity by the human efficacy with EPX-200 and -300. For more information, please visit www.epygenix.com.

About EPX-200

EPX-200 is a weight gain management drug that acts via modulation of serotonin (5HT) signaling pathways. EPX-200 was firstly identified in a zebrafish disease model for Dravet Syndrome. EPX-200 has already been successfully tested in five Dravet Syndrome patients at the University of Colorado Hospital, where it showed an ability to reduce seizure frequency in a small compassionate use trial.

Media Contact

Hahn-Jun Lee, M.Sc., Ph.D.
201-724-1786
hahnjun7@epygenix.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epygenix-therapeutics-receives-orphan-medicinal-product-designation-in-europe-with-epx-200-for-the-treatment-of-patients-with-dravet-syndrome-301345809.html

SOURCE Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • I'm An ICU Doctor And I Cannot Believe The Things Unvaccinated Patients Are Telling Me

    "My experiences in the ICU these past weeks have left me surprised, disheartened, but most of all, angry."

  • Is There Any Hope for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) investors are having a bad week. Hot off the heels of a devastating interim analysis from one of its late-stage clinical trials that looks all but doomed to end in failure, the stock's price has fallen well below $1. Given that its other late-stage programs target notoriously difficult-to-treat conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Alzheimer's disease, the entire company is looking quite frail.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    You don't need to have the bank account of Warren Buffett to begin investing in stocks. Investing on a budget can be profitable, too, and there are plenty of strong companies with share prices that are much more affordable. In that spirit, here are two stocks worth buying that trade for less than $100 a share: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY).

  • Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

    The governor has vowed not to institute further lockdowns or mask mandates.

  • Infinity: Ball Still in Play for Urothelial Cancer Candidate

    Violent swings in either direction are de riguer for biotech stocks, and usually occur following the release of positive/negative clinical trial results or approval/rejection from the regulators. What’s more unusual is to see those moves happen one day after the next - especially in opposite directions. But that’s what happened to shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) this week. During Tuesday’s session, the stock slumped by 31%, only to skyrocket by 61% the following day. So, what’s behind

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • Fauci warns ‘things are going to get worse’ as Florida breaks hospitalisation record

    White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci is warning that amid the surging Delta variant “things are going to get worse” in the US.During the course of the pandemic, he ushered in legislative bans on vaccine passports as well as a provision that allows the legislature and governor’s office to invalidate local health orders if they “unnecessarily restricts a constitutional right, fundamental liberty, or statutory right.” “There are some breakthrough infections among vaccinated â we expect that because no vaccine is 100% effective â but in the breakthrough infections they are mostly mild or without symptoms,” he added. “Whereas the unvaccinated, who have a much, much, much greater chance of getting infected in the first place, are the ones that are vulnerable to getting severe illness that may lead to hospitalization, and in some cases death.”

  • Eating too many eggs can still be risky, but most people don't have to give them up entirely, experts say

    In recent years, worries over eating eggs seem to have receded from public consciousness. But has the thinking about eggs really changed? Not if you ask nutrition experts. "The egg issue remains relevant," says Linda Van Horn, professor and chief of the nutrition division in the Department of Preventive Medicine in the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. For those already at risk for heart disease and diabetes, "the choices to eat eggs remain especially important," she says.S

  • Dr Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse’ as Delta coronavirus cases surge in US

    ‘Things are going to get worse,’ Dr Fauci tells ABC’s This Week

  • Vaccine booster shots for 32m to begin next month

    Booster vaccines are to be offered to 32million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph can disclose. Amid fears that the efficacy of the vaccines may begin to decline, ministers are planning to deliver an average of almost 2.5million third doses a week starting in the first week of September. Pharmacies will be at the forefront of the vaccine programme so that GPs and other NHS staff can focus on the growing backlog of patients w

  • 'President Biden absolutely declared a victory too soon,' Leana Wen says

    “I am hopeful as I look to the future,” Dr. Leana Wen writes in her new book, “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health.” On the day she spoke to Yahoo News, however, case counts were spiking across the United States, due almost entirely to the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant. Masks were back. So were concerns that schools might reopen in the fall.

  • 3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

    Moderna debuted in 2018 with the most lucrative initial public offering in biotech history. To that point, the company had existed for eight years and burned through $1.4 billion with no products to show for it. Unlike other biotech companies, Moderna was touting a drug development platform -- using messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver protein-making instructions to cells -- rather than any individual therapy.

  • This Chicago-area zoo is helping raise a baby: Whitney the wallaby

    After a baby wallaby’s mother got sick at the Brookfield Zoo with a potentially life-threatening infection, specialists stepped in to help raise her. Caretakers Paul Eberhart and Maggie Chardell do everything from bottle feeding to carrying her in a pouch. Adriana Diaz reports.

  • When will the summer coronavirus surge peak? It will get worse before it gets better, experts predict.

    The newly resurgent coronavirus could spark 140,000 to 300,000 cases a day in the United States come August, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and the widespread resumption of normal activities, disease trackers predict. The nation is already reporting more than 70,000 cases a day, according to The Washington Post's rolling seven-day average - an increase of nearly 60,000 in the daily average in less than six weeks. Cases, measured as that rolling average, have risen to levels not

  • Unvaccinated Texas mom and dad on ventilators beg their 4 kids to get COVID shots

    “The vaccine works and this delta variant is brutal,” a cousin, who is now taking care of their kids, said. “You don’t want to end up like them I promise.”

  • Healthcare workers protest in Charlotte over Atrium Health’s COVID vaccine policy

    The hospital system said the COVID-19 vaccine should not be viewed any differently than its requirements for employees to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases.

  • Clare Crawley Feels "Amazing" After Surgery to Remove Breast Implants

    Clare removed her implants amid ongoing health issues.

  • 10 COVID-19 Breakthrough Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore, According to Doctors

    Even if you are vaccinated, you should get tested if you experience any of these telltale signs of infection.

  • Inside a COVID ICU, Hopes Fade as Patients Surge In

    MIAMI — Alix Zacharski, a nurse manager, went to check on one of her patients inside the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital on a recent afternoon, hoping that the patient, who had been struggling to breathe on her own, would be a little better. But these days inside the COVID ICU, almost everything is worse. The week before, Zacharski’s team had lost a 24-year-old mother whose entire family had contracted the coronavirus. The woman, like every other patient in the

  • FDA Signals It Will Expedite Full-Approval Process for COVID Vaccines

    As vaccination rates have plateaued in certain regions of the country, all while a new COVID wave triggered by the highly-infectious delta variant spreads, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signaled it will expedite the process to fully approve the COVID vaccine.