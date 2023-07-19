EQ (CVE:EQ) investors are sitting on a loss of 32% if they invested three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) shareholders, since the share price is down 32% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 44%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 20% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

EQ wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, EQ grew revenue at 7.1% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Indeed, the stock dropped 10% over the last three years. Shareholders will probably be hoping growth picks up soon. But the real upside for shareholders will be if the company can start generating profits.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

EQ shareholders are down 20% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EQ better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EQ (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

