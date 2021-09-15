U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership with Infinios and Equity Participation with nDigital

·5 min read

DUBAI, UAE; MANAMA, Bahrain and GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai based Social Fintech company EQ Group LLC (EQG), the company with the super app ecosystem, flaim, announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain-based fintech Infinios Financial Services B.S.C.(c) (Infinios). Infinios provides digital banking and payment technology solutions that facilitate open integration between financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem and drive financial inclusion through the take-up of innovative digital financial services products.

To strengthen the strategic partnership between the companies, nDigital Ventures (nDigital), an incubator and accelerator to fintech and digital platform businesses, acquired a meaningful equity stake in EQG; both Infinios and nDigital are subsidiaries of nDigital Holdings SPC, a group holding company based in the Cayman Islands.

EQG, having developed and built the super app ecosystem, flaim, which combines social media, digital and fiat payments, a marketplace, gaming and other complimentary services within a single ecosystem, has partnered with Infinios to use its banking as a service (BaaS) platform to enable flaim users to pool digital and fiat assets and access IBAN accounts, cards, contactless payments, transfers and remittances, and other related ancillary services within numerous jurisdictions.

"The partnership with Infinios allows us to scale our business quickly, while integrating leading edge fintech and digital banking services for our growing community of over half a million flaim users," stated Derek Roga, the CEO of EQ Group. "Furthermore, having a secure and reliable partner whose aggressive growth and continual development of innovative fintech services such as the virtual pooling of digital and fiat assets, truly enables our ecosystem of users by providing access to deeply-embedded state-of-the-art financial services directly within flaim. This new functionality will drive aggressive subscriber growth and enhanced engagement across the EMEA region."

Andrew Sims, CEO, of nDigital and Infinios said, "We are delighted to be welcoming flaim into nDigital's accelerator program and empowering their product offering using the Infinios Infinite Financial Solutions platform. Our belief in their business model and ambitious growth plans, resulted in us taking a meaningful equity position in EQ Group through nDigital and committing Infinios to a long-term enablement partnership that will enhance flaim's overall value proposition. Infinios' digital banking and issuing and acquiring processing technologies, combined with its direct and indirect access to banking and payment services licenses across the EMEA and North American regions, are an excellent complement to flaim's social media distribution channels and digital asset capabilities. The integration and customizations will enable flaim and Infinios to benefit from dynamic market penetration and rapid growth across multiple segments and distribution models."

Complete terms of the Infinios strategic relationship and equity participation in EQG by nDigital have not been disclosed, however, EQG, Infinios and nDigital are committed to providing frequent updates on their progress and commercial growth.

About EQ Group LLC

EQG is a Dubai based 'Social Fintech' Group. EQG is currently developing the flaim superapp which focuses on a socially connected ecosystem to chat, share, play, buy which is enhanced by a digitally based simplification of banking, payments, the use of cryptocurrencies, NFT's, DeFi products, which creates a link between crypto and fiat assets, supporting a marketplace offering a wide array of products and services including insurance services based on building a global footprint of users connected within a single social media superapp ecosystem.

flaim is far more than a social platform it offers a card connected to a digital wallet, as it enables the complete automation of digital and fiat assets spending. Its innovative payment gateway enables users to make money transfers, direct debit or bill payments without having to manually convert crypto into fiat. flaim is user-friendly and an easy-to-use app for customers of all ages, regardless of their previous experience with digital assets.

www.flaim.com

www.eq-group.com

contact: info@eq-group.com

Investor relations: michele@bluetreeir.com

About Infinios

Formed in 2014, Infinios Financial Services B.S.C(c) (previously known as NEC Payments B.S.C.(c)) is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an Ancillary Services Provider, Payment Services Provider, and Card Processor. Infinios built the Infinite Financial Solutions platform from the ground-up, complying with multiple security and business process standards, and working with leading names in the technology and Fintech industries. Its vision is to help digital businesses to thrive and their customers to prosper, and its mission is to enable the growth of digital commerce and the development of superior digital financial services experiences through the provision of innovative, robust and compliant technology solutions.

www.infinios.com

About nDigital

nDigital Ventures is an incubator and accelerator that collaborates with Infinios in the incubation, enablement, and acceleration of fintech and digital platform businesses from start-up through to high growth, its rapidly growing portfolio includes positions in a listed US fintech and a Middle East teenage banking start-up in addition to EQ Group. nDigital Holdings SPC, a Cayman Islands Segregated Portfolio Company, is a group holding company and the owner and controller of nDigital Ventures, Infinios, and Apiso W.L.L., a B2B embedded supplier payments company.

For further information on Infinios and nDigital please contact:

Duaa Ammar, Digital Marketing Manager
duaa.ammar@infinios.com
+973 1720 3000

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eq-group-llc-dwc-announces-strategic-partnership-with-infinios-and-equity-participation-with-ndigital-301377208.html

SOURCE EQ Group LLC-DWC

