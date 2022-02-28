eQ Plc has released the 2021 Annual Report

eQ Oyj

eQ Plc Annual Financial Report

28 February 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

eQ Plc´s Annual Report, which includes the Report by the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report, is enclosed to this release and has also been published on eQ’s website www.eQ.fi.

The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Corporate Governance Statement are also published as separate attachments to this release.

eQ publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. ESEF reporting has not been subject to audit.

Helsinki 28 February 2022

eQ Plc

Additional information:

Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Attachments



