EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) Has Found A Path To Profitability

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. EQ Resources Limited explores for and produces tungsten and gold mineral resources in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The AU$90m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$3.7m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is EQ Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering EQ Resources, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$74m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 21%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for EQ Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 32% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

