EQB Reports Continued Strong Lending Growth and Core Earnings, Assets under Management up to $45.8 Billion, Increases Dividend

Full-Year 2022 Guidance for Key Metrics Confirmed

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) (EQB) today reported earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 that reflected strong Q2 performance in core operations including record quarterly net interest income but with revenue growth offset at the bottom line by mark-to-market and fair value adjustments to non-interest income due to the impact of significant declines in North American equity markets on its strategic investment and security portfolios.

Core Personal and Commercial business performance in Q2 featured conventional lending growth of 36% year over year, adjusted quarterly net interest income2 up 18%, margins in line with 2022 guidance and fee-based income up 41%. However, after reflecting the decline in non-interest income, Q2 adjusted earnings2 were held to $1.75 diluted and adjusted ROE2 was 12.1%. EQB deploys capital to strategic fintech investments to gain access to early-stage technologies and innovative business models. Changes in their fair value and other derivatives are not indicative of core business performance.

Q2 adjusted net interest income2 +$25.8 million or +18% to $167.6 million (reported +$24.8 million or +17%)

offset by $12.6 million in value adjustments on securities/strategic investments and derivatives • Adjusted earnings2 -13% to $61.5 million, reported earnings -17% y/y to $58.8 million • Adjusted diluted EPS2 -13% to $1.75, reported diluted EPS -17% to $1.67 • Adjusted NIM2 1.81% consistent to Q2 2021, reported NIM1 1.80%, -1 bps y/y • Adjusted ROE2 12.1%, reported ROE 11.6% Conventional loan1 momentum continued through Q2 • Conventional loans1 +36% y/y to $24.1 billion • Single family alternative +35% y/y to $16.3 billion • Decumulation loans +200% y/y to $495 million • Commercial Finance Group +28% y/y to

$4.5 billion, Specialized Finance +107% y/y to $739 million,

and Equipment Leases +40% y/y to $902 million • Assets Under Management (AUM)1 +21% y/y to $45.8 million



EQ Bank adds 58,000 customers y/y



Year-to-date EQB set an all-time record for earnings, with 15.6% adjusted ROE2 (reported 14.9%) and on-target core business performance including

growth in net interest margins and a stable, well-provisioned credit portfolio. These results supported another dividend increase.



YTD earnings reflect margin, asset growth • Adjusted earnings2 +10% y/y to $153.9 million, reported earnings +5% y/y to $146.8 million • Adjusted diluted EPS2 +10% y/y to $4.40, reported diluted EPS +5% to $4.19 • Adjusted net interest income2 +20% y/y to $330.7 million • Adjusted NIM2 1.84%, +5 bps y/y, reported NIM1 1.83%, +4 bps y/y Record BVPS, YTD Adjusted ROE2 ahead of guidance • Adjusted ROE2 15.6%, reported ROE 14.9% • Book value per share +16% to $59.25



Strong credit metrics from long-term prudence • Net impaired loans -23 bps y/y to 0.18% of total assets



Capital ratios support strategy, growth in dividends • CETI ratio 13.5%, 0.5% above guidance

1. These are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-GAAP measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

"EQB's core businesses delivered strong, on-plan performance despite market headwinds that impacted second quarter non-interest income in the form of mark-to-market adjustments. In alignment with our ROE targets, we generated risk-managed growth in our now $24 billion conventional loan1 portfolios of 36% year over year and 7% since March. Consistent with our established risk management practices, we also continued to proactively adjust our underwriting approach across the business to respond to elevated risks from inflation, the Bank of Canada's response to inflation and our expectations of changing collateral values. That said, as we exited the quarter, the fundamental forces that provide a solid foundation for our business – including strong demand for housing in Canada's major urban centers fueled by population growth, and our distinctive position as Canada's Challenger Bank – remain firmly in place," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO. "Priorities for the current quarter include the introduction of EQ Bank's payment card, the launch of EQ Bank in Québec and readying ourselves to acquire Concentra Bank which will add significant scale and opportunity to serve more Canadians."

Record YTD performance has EQB on track to meet 2022 guidance

Although growth in conventional asset originations is expected to moderate in the second half of 2022 on risk-managed actions taken by EQB over the first two quarters, EQB today expressed confidence in stated annual guidance for the full-year 2022 of +12-15% in total lending portfolio growth (YTD 21%), +8-10% adjusted EPS 2 growth (YTD +10%), adjusted ROE 2 of 15%+ (YTD 15.6%), adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax income 2 +12% (YTD +12%), book value per share +12% (YTD +16%) and CET1 13%+ (June 30, 2022 13.5%)

Guidance was reaffirmed based on outperformance in the first half of 2022, and will be supported by EQB's asset diversification and pricing strategies and the potential that rising interest rates will increase mortgage renewal and retention

Net interest income moves higher with stable margins

Q2 adjusted net interest income 2 +18% y/y to $167.6 million (+17% or $166.7 million reported) driven by growth in average asset balances

Q2 adjusted net interest margin 2 (NIM) of 1.81% (1.80% reported) was on target with 2022 guidance (flat to 2021), primarily reflecting growth in higher-yielding conventional loans 1 but with lower prepayment income

Full-year 2022 outlook for NIM expected to remain stable with an anticipated decline in prepayment income brought on by rising interest rates offset by asset diversification, pricing strategies and continued funding diversification

Non-interest income reflects mark-to-market, fair value adjustments

Q2 fees and other income +41% y/y to $7.9 million reflecting growth in loan portfolio and origination/servicing fees

Severe capital market volatility led to mark-to-market losses of $8.7 million on EQB's strategic investment portfolio. This portfolio was conceived and constructed to enable EQB's subsidiary, Equitable Bank to gain exposure to innovative business models and early-stage technologies that are accretive to Equitable Bank's position as Canada's Challenger Bank

EQB expects volatility to continue in the second half of 2022, but this does not reflect the underlying strategic value of these investments

EQB expects fees and other income to increase in line with the total portfolio and gains on securitization activity to remain stable or increase relative to Q2 2022

Q2 gains on securitization income were $2.2 million compared to $8.6 million a year ago due to decreased derecognition volumes and a decline in gain-on-sale margin from historically high levels; EQB expects to see a modest recovery in such income in the last half of 2022

Continued investment in Challenger innovations across people, process, and platforms

Adjusted non-interest expenses 1 in Q2 +16% y/y to $75.6 million driven by growth in assets and investments in capabilities to advance EQB's strategic innovation agenda; management continues to expect operating leverage in 2022 to be flat on average

YTD, EQB's banking operations remain the most efficient of any Canadian bank at 41.1% adjusted efficiency ratio1 (43.6% reported), but elevated in Q2 to 45.8% adjusted1 (47.7% reported), due primarily to the reduction in total quarterly revenue driven by mark-to-market and fair-value losses

Personal Banking asset growth +19% y/y to record $24.0 billion

Single-family alternative portfolio +35% y/y and +6% q/q to $16.3 billion (2022 annual guidance +12-15%) supported by higher originations and a 1.9% decline in the loan attrition rate

Single-family alternative growth expected to slow in the latter half of 2022, reflecting market conditions

Reverse mortgage assets +231% y/y to $421 million and +38% q/q (2022 annual guidance +150%) reflecting expanded distribution and increasing brand awareness of Equitable Bank as an attractive provider of reverse mortgages to Canadians nearing or in retirement as well as growth in this market

Insurance lending (CSV) +95% y/y to $73 million and +24% q/q (2022 annual guidance +100%) as growth was assisted by partnerships with nine leading insurers and the recent introduction of Immediate Financing Arrangement, a product available to whole life insurance policy holders to immediately access 100% of their total annual premium as equity

Commercial Banking asset growth +25% y/y to $12.1 billion

Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +28% y/y and +10% q/q to $4.5 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%), Business Enterprise Solutions +22% y/y and +6% q/q to $1.2 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and Specialized Finance +107% y/y and +3% q/q to $739 million (2022 annual guidance +20-30%)

Equipment leasing portfolio +40% y/y and +17% q/q to approximately $900 million (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) with 67% of new assets comprised of high credit-quality prime leases

Insured Multi-unit residential portfolio +15% y/y and +14% q/q to $4.8 billion (2022 guidance 0-5%)

Strong capital and liquidity positions

Liquid assets 1 were $3.1 billion or 7.8% of total assets at June 30, 2022, a prudent level that reflects anticipated cash needs for upcoming quarters, compared to $2.9 billion or 9.1% a year ago when pandemic-related uncertainties were much higher

Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient and with rising interest rates deposit markets are expected to see even more positive inflow

Equitable Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.5% at June 30, 2022 (unchanged from March 31, 2022) and compared to 14.4 % at June 30, 2021, reflecting its success in deploying capital organically

Total risk-weighted assets +29% y/y and +5% q/q to $14.8 billion

Credit quality indicators reflect long-term prudence, risk management responsiveness

PCL was $5.2 million in Q2 2022 due to portfolio growth and as macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling considered the impact of rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions compared to a net benefit of $2.0 million in Q2 2021 when future expected losses recorded in 2020 were released because of improving macroeconomic variables

Allowances now approximate pre-pandemic levels and PCL is expected to be consistent with Q2 levels and grow with the size of the portfolio assuming economic forecasts prove to be accurate

Net impaired loans declined to 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2022 from 0.41% at June 30, 2021 – reflecting net reductions across single family mortgages ($17.5 million), conventional commercial loans ($36.7 million), and equipment leases ($2.7 million) over the past 12 months – and also declined from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 due to the discharge of one delinquent commercial loan

EQB is well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 14 bps at June 30, 2022 compared to 19 bps at June 30, 2021

Realized losses were less than 1 basis point of total loan assets or $2.4 million YTD – better than its industry-leading 10-year credit history – compared to $6.6 million or 2 basis points a year ago

Equitable Bank continued to diversify its sources of funding and optimize costs of funds

During the second quarter (May 27, 2022), Equitable Bank completed its second legislative covered bond issuance of €300 million. Due May 27, 2025, the bonds were issued with an AA rating at a spread of 20 basis points over EUR mid swaps and are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin)

Equitable Bank plans a series of covered bond issuances and expects its capacity for such issuances to increase when the agreement to acquire Concentra Bank closes. Inclusive of all costs, the bonds represent Equitable Bank's lowest cost of wholesale funding

Excluding EQ Bank deposits, Equitable Bank's total other deposit principal was +34% y/y and +8% q/q to $15.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and included its Deposit Note program of $1.9 billion

EQ Bank deposits +16% y/y to record $7.6 billion with attractive economics

EQ Bank expanded its customer base by +26% y/y to 279,939 (with nearly 14,000 new customers in the second quarter alone) and during July, increased its customer base to approximately 285,000

As more Canadians take advantage of EQ Bank's best-in-class digital experience and increase product usage (as they did with +80% y/y growth in digital transactions in Q2 and +6% growth in products held per customer/y), EQ Bank is benefiting from improved economics as customer lifetime value grows with rising alternative funding, while customer acquisition costs remain stable, even while EQ Bank pays competitive deposit rates with no everyday fees

EQ Bank deposits +16% y/y and +5% q/q (2022 annual guidance +20-30%) to $7.6 billion

EQ Bank poised to introduce payment card, serve customers in Québec

This fall will see the introduction of the EQ Bank payment card, which will allow customers to make purchases wherever Mastercard are accepted. This payments experience will complement current offerings and the new functionality will allow Canadians to use EQ Bank for the majority of their day-to-day banking needs as a primary bank

EQ Bank services are also coming to Québec this fall, an important step for EQB, which has proudly served Québec customers through the brokered deposit and brokered mortgage channels for many years and has participated in the local economy as an employer of talented Challengers in its Montréal office since 2010

Equitable Bank continues to prepare for the closing of the Concentra Bank acquisition

On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement, as well as supporting agreements, to acquire Concentra Bank, Canada's 13th largest Schedule I bank by assets, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

During the second quarter, Equitable Bank received unconditional clearance from the Competition Bureau Canada in the form of an advance ruling issued in connection with the acquisition

Equitable Bank and Concentra Bank have jointly formed a Transformation Management Office with dedicated resources to develop detailed integration plans in advance of closing while both banks continue to operate independently in serving customers

EQB announces +7% q/q increase in Common Share Dividend or +68% y/y

EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.31 per common share or $1.24 annualized, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record September 15, 2022

The three dividend increases announced since the beginning of 2022 reflect EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel portfolio growth with high future ROE

EQB's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 15, 2022

EQB dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation

Normal course issuer bid (NCIB)

EQB'sNCIB allows it to repurchase up to 2,325,951 of its common shares and 289,340 of its non-cumulative 5-year reset preferred shares Series 3, representing approximately 10% of its public float as at December 10, 2021 prior to December 10, 2022. During Q2, EQB repurchased and cancelled 7,600 preferred shares at an average price of $24.93. No common shares were purchased during the first six months of 2022

"What is important to us is to drive results in our core personal and commercial business lines. In this regard, we have identified high-quality opportunities short and long term where our risk-managed capital allocation decisions will position EQB to continuously achieve our ROE target of 15% to 17%. From the perspective of our strategic investment portfolio, market-driven fluctuations reflected in the second quarter do not change the business value of these investments as they give us access to leading-edge knowledge, technologies and capabilities and, as recently as Q1, allowed us to capture significant gains. Putting all the component pieces of our outlook together, we look forward to proving the resiliency of our business model and consistency of our Challenger purpose through this next stage of the economic cycle while delivering on our full-year guidance," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 539,509 773,251 591,752 Restricted cash 557,283 462,164 507,295 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

420,009 550,030 100,015 Investments 1,097,004 1,033,438 859,925 Loans – Personal 24,122,303 22,421,603 20,225,222 Loans – Commercial 12,123,469 10,479,159 9,667,652 Securitization retained interests 227,013 207,889 203,491 Other assets 331,168 231,536 186,901

39,417,758 36,159,070 32,342,253 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 23,708,958 20,856,383 18,588,223 Securitization liabilities 11,366,847 11,375,020 11,483,635 Obligations under repurchase agreements 814,494 1,376,763 201,271 Deferred tax liabilities 64,180 63,141 67,520 Funding facilities 711,380 200,128 - Subscription receipts 230,821 - - Other liabilities 426,527 335,001 200,067

37,323,207 34,206,436 30,540,716 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares 70,424 70,607 72,001 Common shares 234,372 230,160 224,997 Contributed surplus 10,106 8,693 8,237 Retained earnings 1,773,658 1,650,757 1,513,118 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,991 (7,583) (16,816)

2,094,551 1,952,634 1,801,537

39,417,758 36,159,070 32,342,253











Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest income:







Loans – Personal 190,830 164,363 364,610 325,420 Loans – Commercial 133,540 103,169 249,286 204,427 Investments 3,351 3,824 7,206 6,723 Other 5,558 2,606 8,417 5,226

333,279 273,962 629,519 541,796 Interest expense:







Deposits 110,413 76,693 194,885 154,478 Securitization liabilities 53,741 55,278 103,031 111,170 Funding facilities 2,468 152 2,774 343

166,622 132,123 300,690 265,991 Net interest income 166,657 141,839 328,829 275,805 Non-interest income:







Fees and other income 7,866 5,598 13,899 11,173 Net (losses) gains on loans and investments (16,839) 4,907 (12,041) 3,446 Gains on securitization activities and income from

securitization retained interests 6,445 6,430 21,060 18,520

(2,528) 16,935 22,918 33,139 Revenue 164,129 158,774 351,747 308,944 Provision for credit losses 5,233 (1,982) 5,108 (2,754) Revenue after provision for credit losses 158,896 160,756 346,639 311,698 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 40,067 32,396 76,839 61,369 Other 38,209 32,594 76,370 60,938

78,276 64,990 153,209 122,307 Income before income taxes 80,620 95,766 193,430 189,391 Income taxes:







Current 22,091 20,698 45,607 42,740 Deferred (307) 4,267 1,040 6,656

21,784 24,965 46,647 49,396 Net income 58,836 70,801 146,783 139,995 Dividends on preferred shares 1,086 1,111 2,175 2,225 Net income available to common shareholders 57,750 69,690 144,608 137,770









Earnings per share:







Basic 1.69 2.05 4.24 4.07 Diluted 1.67 2.02 4.19 4.01

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)