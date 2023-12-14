EQB's (TSE:EQB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.40 on the 29th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

EQB's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

EQB has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, EQB's payout ratio sits at 14%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 48.2%. The future payout ratio could be 15% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

EQB Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.28 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. EQB has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

EQB Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that EQB is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for EQB that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.