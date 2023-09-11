EQB's (TSE:EQB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.38 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for EQB

EQB's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, EQB has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, EQB's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 14%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 39.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 15% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

EQB Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that EQB has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Story continues

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like EQB's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that EQB is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for EQB that you should be aware of before investing. Is EQB not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.