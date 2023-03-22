U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.25
    -55.62 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,102.81
    -457.79 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,705.71
    -154.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.15
    -28.59 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    +0.58 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.70
    +27.60 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.64 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0094 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1510
    -1.3090 (-0.99%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,771.74
    -1,438.60 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.91
    -31.03 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis, signals hikes nearing end

EQM Indexes shares impact of Silicon Valley Bank closure on solar technology industry

News Direct
·1 min read

New York --News Direct-- HANetf

EQM Indexes senior advisor Steve Derkash joins Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to share the latest update on the HAN Solar Index and how the closure of Silicon Valley Bank has added some disruption to the solar market.

The Solar Energy UCITS ETF ‘TANN’ seeks to offer pure-play exposure to the rapidly growing global solar industry, tracking the EQM Global Solar Energy Index which is focused on companies that derive significant revenue from solar energy-related business operations.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/eqm-indexes-shares-impact-of-silicon-valley-bank-closure-on-solar-technology-industry-658921116

