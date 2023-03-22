EQM Indexes shares impact of Silicon Valley Bank closure on solar technology industry
New York --News Direct-- HANetf
EQM Indexes senior advisor Steve Derkash joins Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to share the latest update on the HAN Solar Index and how the closure of Silicon Valley Bank has added some disruption to the solar market.
The Solar Energy UCITS ETF ‘TANN’ seeks to offer pure-play exposure to the rapidly growing global solar industry, tracking the EQM Global Solar Energy Index which is focused on companies that derive significant revenue from solar energy-related business operations.
