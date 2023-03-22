New York --News Direct-- HANetf

EQM Indexes senior advisor Steve Derkash joins Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to share the latest update on the HAN Solar Index and how the closure of Silicon Valley Bank has added some disruption to the solar market.

The Solar Energy UCITS ETF ‘TANN’ seeks to offer pure-play exposure to the rapidly growing global solar industry, tracking the EQM Global Solar Energy Index which is focused on companies that derive significant revenue from solar energy-related business operations.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/eqm-indexes-shares-impact-of-silicon-valley-bank-closure-on-solar-technology-industry-658921116