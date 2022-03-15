U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

EQONEX and Capitalise.ai join forces to provide crypto traders with automated AI trading strategies, execution and research

·3 min read
In this article:
  • EQOS

Crypto exchange EQONEX onboards Capitalise.ai auto-trading natural language platform to provide crypto trading clients with enhanced trading tools to analyse and automate execution

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset financial services company EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) and Capitalise.ai, a global technology leader of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, have partnered to provide EQONEX clients with a range of simple-to-use, advanced trading features to elevate their trading performance including automated trading strategies, research, analysis, and real-time alerts.

The Capitalise.ai platform will provide EQONEX traders with the ability to analyze and deploy a range of strategies that were previously only utilized by sophisticated, technical traders. The platform removes barriers for traders that may not have technical or coding skills, by enabling them to create and test trading scenarios using everyday English text commands. It also delivers alerts and insights on-the-go, provided by Capitalise.ai's engine.

Capitalise.ai's proprietary technology is based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to turn English-based text rules entered by traders into custom algorithmic trading strategies that can automatically provoke alerts and be instantly executed.

EQONEX clients will receive free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of analytics and automated trading tools, including back-testing, trading bots, smart notifications and much more. Users will also be able to access Capitalise.ai's mobile app for Android and iOS, so that they can stay in control of their trades 24/7, 365 days a year, and free themselves from sitting in front of the desktop.

"EQONEX is focused on meeting the discerning needs of experienced traders who are looking to unlock the potential of crypto markets through safe, reliable trade execution on a trusted exchange. We are excited to expand the benefits of our platform by offering the game-changing technologies offered by Capitalize.ai to empower our traders to upskill and optimize their trading strategies and performance," said Andrew Eldon, Interim CEO of EQONEX.

Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder: "2022 has started beautifully for Capitalise, and as the online trading industry is booming, I expect things to look even better soon. I am delighted to welcome EQONEX on-board, and I am sure that they will find Capitalise valuable as much as our other partners do. We look forward to making a real impact on their traders' habits and day to day lifestyle."

Free access to Capitalize.ai is available to EQONEX customers by creating an account at Eqonex.capitalise.ai.

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a NASDAQ-listed digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and asset manager Bletchley Park.

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is a world leader creator of an analytics and trading automation platform that amplifies top-tier brokerage firms' performance by offering a game changing trading experience for traders worldwide. In the last year, Capitalise.ai more than tripled its partnerships, number of active traders, usage scale and trading activity.

With Capitalise.ai, brokers can offer their traders analytical instruments and seamless automated trading experience previously reserved only for highly technical traders with the know-how to build scripts on their own or use technical solutions. For the first time, traders with zero technical skills can automate their trading, using freestyle text, such as "if/then" plain English rules.

Capitalise.ai's platform is extensive and rich in capabilities and features and is being utilized by leading brokers worldwide. Among its partners are leading brokerage firms such as Interactive brokers, FXCM, Binance, FTX, Eightcap, Erisx and more.

https://www.capitalise.ai/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqonex-and-capitaliseai-join-forces-to-provide-crypto-traders-with-automated-ai-trading-strategies-execution-and-research-301502583.html

SOURCE EQONEX

