EQONEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

2 min read
SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS) ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 15, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://group.eqonex.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to EQONEX Investor Relations Department at ir@eqonex.com.

About EQONEX

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is a technology driven digital assets financial services group that provides institutional grade infrastructure and a full suite of trading, custody and asset management solutions to clients. The Group's digital assets ecosystem has been designed to accommodate the needs of institutions and individuals with the same degree of regulatory oversight and security they are accustomed to in traditional financial markets. EQONEX's ecosystem primarily encompasses Digivault, a FCA- registered custodian, Asset Management which encompasses investment products, and Bletchley Park, a fund of crypto-hedge funds, and Brokerage which includes Structured Products, OTC and lending services.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

Follow EQONEX on social media on Twitter @eqonex, on Facebook @eqonex, and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on available current market material and management's expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting EQONEX.  You are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they were to ever materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of EQONEX to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in our expectations or future events.

 

