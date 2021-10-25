U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,563.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.75
    +30.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.10
    -1.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.54 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.97 (+6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,780.96
    +1,928.96 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.53
    +32.98 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

EQONEX Lists "Game Changing" Polkadot (DOT) Token

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX, the crypto exchange of Nasdaq-listed Eqonex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), today announces it has listed the Polkadot (DOT) token on its platform.

The Polkadot network is a "game changing" viable alternative to Ethereum according to research published by EQONEX Labs.

Claire Zhao, Blockchain Researcher from EQONEX Labs, has "high hopes" for the performance of the network saying it offers the "perfect trifecta of solutions": blockchain interoperability, decentralized governance, and scalability.

"We're excited to make the token available for trading through a DOT/USDC pairing," said Richard Byworth, CEO of the Nasdaq-listed crypto ecosystem EQONEX Group. USD and USDC are fully fungible on the platform meaning that USD holders can purchase DOT using the USDC market.

The complexity in the Polkadot protocol's design has created challenges for traders with very few custodians able to provide safe storage of the coin, and some other exchanges have had to indeed freeze withdrawals as the protocol pushes changes through. EQONEX Group custodian Digivault is pleased to have solved these technical challenges and will provide safe custody and exchange services for DOT.

"The beauty of trading Polkadot on the EQONEX exchange is the default custody in Digivault", said Robert Cooper, CEO at Digivault.

The new DOT listing follows the announcement that Digivault, EQONEX Group's crypto custodian, became the first custodian registered by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to provide secure custody services for DOT.

"We've listed this token due to its contribution to solving the problems of being able to offer interoperability, decentralisation and scalability simultaneously. Polkadot has also designed a ground-breaking blockchain protocol which allows for communication between different blockchains that are then connected, from a security and governance perspective by the core 'Relay Chain'," Mr. Byworth said.

Mr. Byworth noted he expected a high level of interest and activity on the exchange amongst both traders and longer-term investors given recent research that has demonstrated that for institutional investors DOT is the most widely held crypto asset after BTC and ETH.

About EQONEX Group

Eqonex Limited is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault, and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com.

Follow EQONEX on social media on Twitter @eqonex, on Facebook @eqonex, and on LinkedIn.

This press release is provided by Eqonex Limited (f.k.a. Diginex Limited "Eqonex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Eqonex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Eqonex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) Eqonex Limited 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqonex-lists-game-changing-polkadot-dot-token-301407359.html

SOURCE EQONEX

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25. 2021.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • Dow Set to Open at Record, PayPal Spikes—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Facebook kicks off Big Tech earnings Monday—closely watched after Snap's results revealed the impact of Apple's privacy changes on advertising.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

    Simply put, many investors fear that a significant run-up in a stock price likely means they've already missed out on their best chance to realize sizable gains from that stock and simply move on. Unfortunately, considering a stock's price gains in a vacuum, rather than considering where it can go from here, may be one of the biggest mistakes an investor can make, causing them to miss out on potentially game-changing opportunities.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.