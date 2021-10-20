U.S. markets close in 6 hours

EQONEX strengthens marketing function with key hires

·6 min read
In this article:
SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced it has added five senior marketing and communications executives to its team.

Adam Dance, Kristen Kaus, Jan Van Decraen, Robert Watkins and Gillian De Brondeau join EQONEX Group as it looks to further expand its business in its key target markets.

EQONEX is the first crypto ecosystem to be listed on Nasdaq. It provides a full product range of digital financial services including exchange, custody, asset management, investment products, and borrowing & lending.

The EQONEX exchange is unique among crypto exchanges. It does not make markets on its own platform, a practice which effectively means that customers are being traded against by the very platform they are trading on. The exchange also offers its own native token, EQO, of which only 21 million will ever be issued, over a limited period. EQO provides daily staking rewards, regular airdrops and can be bought on the platform, or earned through trading. These exclusive EQO holder benefits, reduce trading costs, making EQONEX a highly accretive cryptocurrency venue.

Joining the marketing team are Adam Dance, as Head of Strategy and Product Marketing. Mr. Dance will focus on customer segmentation and activation, working to identify business opportunities, partnerships and campaigns to drive customer acquisition with a specific focus on growing our customer base on the EQONEX exchange.

Mr. Dance brings considerable expertise to EQONEX, having previously spent 13 years at IG Group and most recently was CEO of IG, Dubai, having served in a variety of roles including Strategic Business Development, Product Management and Business Analysis.

In addition, Kristen Kaus joins as Communications Director. She will be overseeing global communications activities to build and strengthen the EQONEX brand.

Ms. Kaus has 18 years of experience in helping institutions to effectively build and maintain meaningful relationships with their crucial stakeholders - customers, shareholders, government, and the media. Her experience includes leading corporate communications at the New York Stock Exchange, heading up the global equities communications at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and working in the communications teams of the Australian Securities Exchange, and Citi Australia.

Jan Van Decraen also joins as Head of Marketing Operations and Planning. Mr. Van Decraen is responsible for marketing planning, campaign execution, performance tracking, budget management, and operating processes.

Mr. Van Decraen joins EQONEX from OKEx, where he was the Head of Marketing for the Middle East and Africa. He also led OKEx's Performance Marketing for Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Robert Watkins joins as Head of Customer Growth Marketing and Digital Media. Mr. Watkins will be responsible for client acquisition through digital media, including determining the optimal mix of external acquisition and owned platform growth opportunities.

Mr. Watkins joins from American Express, where he was Marketing Director based in the UK. Prior to this, he worked at Samsung in a number of marketing roles including Marketing Technology and Audience Lead and Data-Driven Marketing Lead.

Finally, Gillian De Brondeau joins as Head of Marketing Platforms and Content. Mr. De Brondeau will be responsible for the development, ongoing optimization, and continuous improvement of all EQONEX web platforms.

Prior to EQONEX, Mr. De Brondeau founded and led two companies focused on delivering digital and online marketing strategies, for a number of clients. Prior to that he spent almost eight years at Samsung, where he led its B2B and B2C online strategies.

Sheel Kohli, Chief Marketing Officer at EQONEX Group, said: "Adam, Kristen, Jan, Rob, and Gillian bring considerable depth of experience, knowledge and marketing expertise. In particular, their knowledge of financial and investment products, and will be critical to our ambitions as we seek to grow our business globally, and effectively showcase the EQONEX ecosystem to the world."

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault, and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com.

Follow Eqonex on social media on Twitter @eqonex, on Facebook @eqonex, and on LinkedIn.

This press release is provided by Eqonex Limited (f.k.a. Diginex Limited "Eqonex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Eqonex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Eqonex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) Eqonex Limited 2021.

