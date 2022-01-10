U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.50
    -22.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,030.00
    -77.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,433.75
    -147.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.50
    -12.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.83
    +1.22 (+6.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2620
    -0.2880 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,240.13
    -601.99 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.20
    -66.68 (-6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.11
    -16.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

EQRx Enters Memorandum of Understanding with CVS Health to Create Cost Savings and Improve Patient Access to Innovative Medicines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eqrx, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The two companies will explore opportunities for a long-term, strategic partnership spanning the CVS Health enterprise

  • Includes CVS Caremark, the leading pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S., covering 1 in 3 Americans – nearly 110 million lives

  • Initial focus will be on EQRx’s two lead oncology programs with future therapies expected to follow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CVS Health.1 The companies plan to explore a long-term, strategic partnership to accelerate the commercial availability of lower-cost specialty therapeutics and create cost savings for CVS Health clients, patients and members through the adoption of EQRx medicines granted approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Initially, the companies plan to work together to support access to and adoption of EQRx’s two lead oncology products, contingent upon FDA approval. EQRx and CVS Health will also explore opportunities for collaboration in support of their mutually aligned goal of bringing other innovative, lower-cost specialty medications to market in order to significantly reduce overall drug spend.

“Through this MOU, we are taking the first step towards realizing our shared objective to improve access to high-quality, innovative medicines at radically lower prices,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “CVS Health is a trusted provider of pharmacy and medical benefits in communities across America. Together, we intend to bring significant cost savings to their clients, plan members, consumers and the broader U.S. healthcare ecosystem.”

“Delivering the lowest net cost medications for patients is why our clients hire us. We’re always looking for new opportunities to do so, and we actively search for companies who can help us achieve that goal,” said Alan Lotvin, president of CVS Caremark. “EQRx brings a novel approach to drug discovery and commercialization and if successful, will bring us another tool to lower specialty drugs costs, which remains the largest area of concern for our clients.”

Ms. Nallicheri will make a virtual presentation today, Monday, January 10, at 3:45 p.m. ET at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the News & Events section of investors.eqrx.com.

About EQRx
EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx™ and Remaking Medicine™ are trademarks of EQRx, Inc.

EQRx Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “explore”, “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the ability to reach a binding agreement reflecting the terms of a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the commercial availability of lower cost specialty therapeutics and create cost savings for CVS Health clients, patients and members, EQRx’s ability to develop, deliver and improve patient access to innovative medicines at radically lower prices, the ability to form a long-term strategic partnership between EQRx and CVS Health, EQRx’s ability to expand its pipeline, and execute on its business strategy with payers, as well as other statements regarding plans and market opportunities of EQRx. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks associated with negotiating and finalizing binding agreements, receipt of the anticipated benefits of any such agreement or partnership, EQRx’s ability to receive FDA and other global regulatory approvals for its lead oncology assets and any other product candidates in its pipeline, pharmaceutical product development generally, as well as risks associated with changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which EQRx operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting EQRx’s business, risks associated with EQRx’s ability to implement its business plans, including risks associated with its growth strategy and creating a global payer network, and other risks associating with EQRx’s plans to create a new kind of pharmaceutical company, the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries, the size and growth of the markets in which EQRx operates and its ability to offer innovative medicines at reduced prices, and EQRx’s ability to operate as a public company. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of prospectus dated December 23, 2021 and filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) and other documents filed by EQRx from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and EQRx assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

EQRx Contacts:

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
investors@eqrx.com


1 CVS Health legal entities named in the MOU include CVS Pharmacy Inc., Caremark Rx, L.L.C. and CVS Health Clinical Trial Services.


Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.3% to $8.82, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 8.4% to $150.84. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Coinbase Global Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, took investors on a wild ride after its direct listing last April. The market's initial enthusiasm fizzled out as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains stalled, other speculative cryptocurrencies lost their momentum, and a growing number of regulatory threats cast dark clouds over the nascent industry. Coinbase's growth rates are certainly stunning.