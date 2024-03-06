EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the latest trading day at $37.59, indicating a -1.05% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.58%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of EQT Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 43.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $6.81 billion, which would represent changes of +3.06% and +21.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.22% decrease. EQT Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.79, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that EQT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.67.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

