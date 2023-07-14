EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

There wouldn't be many who think EQT Corporation's (NYSE:EQT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Oil and Gas industry in the United States is similar at about 1.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has EQT Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, EQT has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is EQT's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, EQT would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 40% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 257% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company are not good at all, suggesting revenue should decline by 10% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to moderate by 4.5% per annum, which indicates the company should perform poorly indeed.

In light of this, it's somewhat peculiar that EQT's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. When revenue shrink rapidly the P/S often shrinks too, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

EQT's analyst forecasts have revealed that its even shakier outlook against the industry isn't impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. Even though the company's P/S is on par with the rest of the industry, the fact that it's revenue outlook is poorer than an already struggling industry suggests that the P/S isn't justified. We're also cautious about the company's ability to resist even greater pain to its business from the broader industry turmoil. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for EQT (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on EQT, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

