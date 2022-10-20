U.S. markets closed

EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2022.

EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation)
EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation)

Investor Contact:
Cameron Horwitz
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
412.395.2555
Cameron.Horwitz@eqt.com

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301655395.html

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

