U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.23
    +81.15 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,172.78
    +442.48 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,730.03
    +359.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.52
    +45.14 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +3.73 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9110
    +0.0940 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2150
    +0.8220 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,593.68
    +1,110.37 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.46
    +7.35 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    +168.80 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

EQT Exeter expands US multifamily team with the acquisition of Redwood Capital Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQBBF

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has reached an agreement to acquire Redwood Capital Group ("RCG"), a residential core plus and value-add investment manager headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA, strengthening EQT Exeter's position as a global leader across sheds, beds and meds.

Strategic rationale

  • As a vertically integrated, geographic- and sector-focused specialist, the combination of EQT Exeter's multifamily group with RCG will enable expanded deal flow, allowing the combined team to pursue the highest performing opportunities in the US with experienced professionals across 10 offices

  • RCG's in-house property management expertise will enhance EQT Exeter's unique vertical integration and provide expanded services to residents; RCG also brings digital analytics to improve investment and asset management decisions

  • Over more than 15 years, RCG has successfully executed 79 transactions in the US, spanning core plus and value-add strategies, and their deep sector expertise and strong reputation, coupled with EQT Exeter's world-class in-house residential development team, will improve insight on buy versus build decisions

  • EQT Exeter and RCG share similar investment philosophies and operating platforms, including a strong commitment to sustainability; EQT Exeter is developing multifamily buildings that are Fitwel and LEED certified, including the first Fitwel certified residential building in Philadelphia

  • RCG will leverage EQT Exeter's existing client relationships and broad international platform, including fundraising capabilities, sustainability efforts, and operational strengths

  • As the largest real estate sector in the US, residential is highly scalable, with positive renter demographics and sustainable growth characteristics, resulting in resilient returns

Founded in 2007 by David Carlson and Mark Isaacson, RCG is a vertically integrated, core plus and value-oriented residential investment management firm, deeply experienced in all operating areas, including acquisition, asset management, construction management and property management. RCG, which has approximately 35 corporate employees, has successfully executed 79 multifamily investments in high-growth US markets, including 48 realized investments that achieved in excess of 2x equity returns across more than 22,000 units. RCG investments comprise deal-by-deal joint ventures on behalf of multiple institutional clients, including global fund sponsors, insurance companies and family offices.

The RCG team will combine with EQT Exeter's existing US multifamily team, complementing EQT Exeter's immense development capabilities in the space. The EQT Exeter multifamily team, led by Bryan Lamb, has focused on value-add strategies, primarily with development opportunities located in strong medical, educational, and technical hubs across the US.

Together, RCG and the EQT Exeter Multifamily team have completed transactions totaling USD 5 billion GAV, including over USD 1 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden-stye development projects. Following this combination, EQT Exeter's expanded multifamily team will consist of nearly 55 experienced investment professionals, in addition to RCG's in-house property management team, making EQT Exeter one of the strongest vertically integrated real estate firms. With expertise in acquisitions, asset management, property management and construction and development across 10 US cities, the combination will further EQT Exeter's local-with-locals offering with dedicated residential expertise. The new group will be led by RCG's co-founder, David Carlson, who will report directly to Ward Fitzgerald, head of EQT Exeter. The integrated team will build on the existing successful approach of acquiring and developing residential properties across value-add and core plus strategies and intends to pursue diverse residential strategies in sectors including multifamily, student housing, workforce housing and self-storage.

Ward Fitzgerald, Partner and Head of EQT Exeter, said, "I am thrilled to welcome David, Mark and the RCG team to EQT Exeter. RCG's strong cultural fit, impressive performance, aligned investment approach and similar commitment to sustainability make them the ideal partners as we continue to establish EQT Exeter as a global geo-sector leader across sheds, beds, and meds. Expanding our multifamily offering is a crucial step in our growth, and this combination offers a fantastic opportunity to build on the significant track records of both our firms, as we develop one of the leading residential real estate businesses in the US."

David Carlson, Co-Founder and CIO of Redwood Capital Group, said, "When Mark Isaacson and I founded RCG over 15 years ago, our goal was to create one of the premier real estate investment management platforms in the industry. We are proud of what our people, track record and culture have allowed us to achieve and believe that with this combination with the EQT Exeter multifamily team, and the backing of EQT AB, we will continue to fulfill that vision"

RCG has approximately 35 full-time employees that will join EQT Exeter and is estimated to generate below USD 10 million in revenues during 2022. The transaction is not deemed to have a material impact on EQT AB's financial numbers and will not add any assets under management to EQT AB at closing. Closing on the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions including third party consents, is expected to take place by Q3 2022.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond EQT's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect EQT's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, EQT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-exeter-expands-us-multifamily-team-with-the-acquisition-of-redwood-capital-group,c3566716

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3566716/1579525.pdf

Press release EQT AB Redwood Capital Group 220513

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/redwood-capital-group,c3049401

Redwood Capital Group

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-exeter-expands-us-multifamily-team-with-the-acquisition-of-redwood-capital-group-301547092.html

SOURCE EQT

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • This Is the Most Important Number From Novavax's Q1 Earnings

    The big news for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors this week was that the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit. Regardless of whether or not you think Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine will obtain Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year, the business needs to have products that can generate long-term growth beyond just COVID. There's the possibility that health officials will administer booster shots annually for COVID either by themselves or in conjunction with a flu shot.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    As you know, we did release our Q1 results last night, and all of our disclosure materials, including the press release, MD&A, financial statements are available from our website, as well as from SEDAR. Now with me are Sherritt's CEO, Leon Binedell; and Sherritt's CFO, Yasmin Gabriel, who will be reviewing our results in detail.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy. In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Crypto: Terra blockchain halted again, FTX CEO takes 7.6% stake in Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how terra, bitcoin, ethereum, and solana are trading amid a sell-off in the crypto market, plus FTX CEO's stake in Robinhood.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • Down 74% from Highs, This Growth Stock is Still a Screaming Buy

    One company in this boat is Block (NYSE: SQ), which has fallen more than 74% from its all-time highs. Block is one of the leading fintech platforms for both consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company was hurt by Bitcoin this quarter, but Block's bread and butter -- fintech products for sellers and consumers -- continued to execute.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes aim to pare weekly losses

    U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though the major indexes are still headed for losses for the week after concerns over persistent inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy stirred up further volatility in recent sessions.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...