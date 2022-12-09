EQT Future and ATHOS, alongside other co-investors, invest in SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery solutions

SHL Medical is a pioneer in medical autoinjectors, which allow patients to safely self-administer medications at home while reducing the burden on healthcare systems

EQT first partnered with SHL Medical in January 2020 through its EQT VIII fund. Having outperformed its business plan since, SHL Medical formulated an ambitious growth strategy until 2030, for which EQT Future, ATHOS and other co-investors will serve as partners

The consortium will support SHL Medical in its next phase of growth, expanding its production footprint to the United States and Europe, while further strengthening the Company's positive impact by increasing patient autonomy and through circularity and reusability initiatives

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Future, EQT's new impact-driven longer-hold investment strategy, and ATHOS, alongside other co-investors (the "Consortium"), have today announced an investment in SHL Medical ("the Company"), a world-leading provider of drug delivery solutions. The Consortium will acquire a minority share of the Company from EQT's Equity fund VIII, which will exit the Company. Roger Samuelsson, the Company's founder, will remain the majority shareholder.

SHL Medical serves as a partner to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the development and production of medical autoinjectors. Autoinjectors are the preferred drug delivery solutions for highly complex biologic drugs and its biosimilar derivatives. The solutions allow patients to safely self-administer medication at home, especially for chronic diseases, which represent an increasing global health threat and require frequent treatments over long periods. Self-treatment increases patients' quality of life while reducing the burden on healthcare systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, SHL Medical has a global presence with offices and operations in Europe, Asia, and the United States, employing more than 5,000 people worldwide.

Since the investment by EQT VIII in 2020, SHL Medical has significantly outperformed its business plan, having upgraded its manufacturing and commercial capabilities while focusing on digitalization. It has recently won several new long-term contracts, which will be a critical driver of the firm's growth strategy through 2030. The Company is working on a range of new product launches while expanding its production footprint to the United States and Europe. EQT Future and ATHOS will support this journey while working closely with the SHL Medical management team to further strengthen the Company's positive impact by increasing patient autonomy and through circularity and reusability initiatives.

Ulrich Faessler, CEO of SHL, commented: "Above all else, SHL Medical's success has been predicated on an unresolving commitment to improving the lives of patients. We have a great partnership with EQT and are excited to work closely with EQT Future, ATHOS and the other co-investors to accelerate our global expansion and to develop new drug delivery solution offerings. Together, we will continue to build and grow the company to provide the best possible service to our customers and for patients around the globe."

Andreas Aschenbrenner, Responsible Partner within EQT VIII's Advisory Team, said: "The successes of the last three years have been a testament to Roger and his team. Ulrich together with his world class team have launched new product platforms with additional benefits for patients, automated the assembly process, accelerated geographical diversification, and with their innovations laid the foundation for SHL Medical to become a sustainability champion within its field. We believe that EQT Future, ATHOS and the other co-investors are the right partners to build on these achievements and strengthen SHL Medical's long-term prospects."

Rikke Kjær Nielsen, Partner within EQT Future's Advisory Team, said: "EQT Future backs market leading businesses which improve our planet through the products and services they deliver, while having the potential to shape their industries. SHL Medical is all of this and more. Together with ATHOS, one of the leading global life sciences investors, and other co-investors, we are well positioned to support Ulrich and his team as they expand SHL Medical's global production footprint and further strengthen the Company's impact and sustainability strategy."



Wolfgang Essler, General Manager at ATHOS, said: "We are proud to partner with a business as exceptional as SHL Medical. Being healthcare and life sciences investors at the very core of our DNA, we have the utmost respect for the entrepreneurial achievements of Roger Samuelsson and his team, who are pioneers in the area of medical self-injection devices for biologic drugs that increase the autonomy of patients. We look forward to collaborating with SHL Medical and EQT Future to explore the potential for patients to safely self-administer a new generation of drugs. This fits into the impact goals that we apply to our investment criteria."

