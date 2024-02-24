EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.51

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of April to A$0.51. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.5%.

EQT Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, EQT Holdings' dividend was only 54% of earnings, however it was paying out 160% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 113.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

EQT Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

EQT Holdings' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was A$0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though EQT Holdings' EPS has declined at around 2.5% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think EQT Holdings will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company.

