U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,792.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,875.00
    -19.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.20
    +5.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.47
    +0.21 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    -0.3680 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,589.75
    -251.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.86
    +44.35 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.59
    -33.03 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

EQT Infrastructure V holds final close - reaches hard cap with continued strong investor support

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The EQT Infrastructure V fund holds final close at EUR 15.7 billion in fee-generating assets under management, fortifying EQT's position as one of the leading infrastructure investors globally

Strong demand from a well-diversified, global group of existing and new investors, with a 99 percent re-up rate from the predecessor fund based on committed capital and 68 percent based on the number of investors

Continued strong investor support for EQT Infrastructure's purpose-driven and thematic investment strategy

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V fund (the "Fund") has held its final close at EUR 15.7 billion in fee-generating assets under management. The fundraising, led by EQT's in-house Capital Raising and Client Relations team, was launched in July 2020 and active fundraising efforts were materially concluded during Q2 2021.

The fundraising for EQT Infrastructure V resulted in a 99 percent re-up rate from the predecessor fund based on committed capital and 68 percent based on the number of investors. The strong demand demonstrates the continued support for EQT Infrastructure's thematic investment strategy, focused on backing companies within its core sectors: energy, transport & logistics, environmental, digital, and social infrastructure.

The Fund is backed by a well-diversified, global investor base consisting of pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and private wealth platforms, among others.

Lennart Blecher, Head of Real Assets' Advisory Teams and Deputy Managing Partner, said, "We are humbled by the confidence the investors have placed in us, and we see the successful fundraising as a testimony to EQT's purpose-driven and thematic approach to infrastructure investing. Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of interesting opportunities within energy transition and decarbonization, digital, environmental, and social infrastructure on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as the potential for select investments in Asia-Pacific."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, added, "EQT Infrastructure has over the years evolved into a truly global platform that is actively developing mission-critical infrastructure assets that provide essential services to societies around the world. The closing marks yet another milestone on this journey, and it will allow EQT Infrastructure to continue to execute on sustainable transformation within its core sectors."

The Fund made its first transaction in August 2020 and has since then invested in 12 portfolio companies. The investments are in line with EQT Infrastructure's strategy of backing companies that provide essential services to society and can make a positive impact in their respective sectors. The portfolio companies include ferry line operators Molslinjen and Torghatten in the Nordics, energy transition companies Covanta and Cypress Creek in North America, as well as digital infrastructure operators Deutsche Glasfaser, DELTA Fiber, and Fiberklaar in Continental Europe.

EQT Infrastructure V is currently approximately 60-65 percent invested, subject to customary regulatory approvals (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-v-holds-final-close---reaches-hard-cap-with-continued-strong-investor-support,c3445012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3445012/1489838.pdf

Press Release EQT AB EQT Infrastructure V closing 211102

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-infrastructure-v,c2974805

EQT Infrastructure V

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-infrastructure-v-holds-final-close--reaches-hard-cap-with-continued-strong-investor-support-301413777.html

SOURCE EQT

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • BP Grows Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices, Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • BP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP reported on Tuesday a rise in third quarter profit, lifted by oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance, allowing it to expand its share buyback programme by more than a billion dollars. Natural gas and power prices around the world surged this autumn as tight gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. BP said it expected natural gas prices to remain strong in the coming months of peak winter demand.