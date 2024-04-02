EQT Nears $3 Billion Deal for Compliance Risk Firm Avetta

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is nearing a deal to acquire Avetta LLC in a transaction that would value the compliance software provider at about $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm could announce an acquisition of Avetta as soon as Tuesday, barring any last-minute snags, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for EQT declined to comment, while spokespeople for Avetta and its owner Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

At around $3 billion, Stockholm-headquartered EQT would be paying about 24 times Avetta’s projected 2024 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $125 million. EQT had been competing with other private equity firms including Warburg Pincus and Bain Capital for Avetta, Bloomberg News reported previously.

Private equity dealmaking is slowly starting to recover from a period of subdued activity among buyers and sellers. On Monday, Advent International agreed to buy Canadian payments processor Nuvei Corp. for $6.3 billion, including debt.

Founded in 2003, Avetta operates a cloud-based supply chain risk management and commercial marketplace platform for suppliers and contractors.

