EQT Private Equity to acquire Billtrust

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT X fund ("EQT Private Equity") has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader.

With this transaction, EQT X (target fund size of EUR 20.0 billion and hard cap of EUR 21.5 billion) is expected to be 10-15 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on its target fund size.

Read more here.

Contact

US media inquiries: Stephanie Greengarten, stephanie.greengarten@eqtpartners.com, +1 646-687-6810 
International media inquiries: EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

