EQT Private Equity sells its stake in GPA Global

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • EQT Private Equity has sold its stake in GPA Global, a packaging services provider with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, to Ontario Teachers'           

  • Under EQT Private Equity's tenure, GPA Global has transformed from an Asia-focused consumer electronics packaging specialist, into a global packaging platform serving a well-diversified mix of customers and end-markets

  • The sale of GPA Global represents another successful exit for EQT Private Equity in Asia and further cements EQT's overall momentum in APAC

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Asia III fund ("EQT Private Equity") has completed the sale of its co-control stake in GPA Global ("GPA" or the "Company") to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers").

Founded in 2007, GPA Global is a global packaging services provider. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services across the packaging value chain; including prototyping, design, vendor management, production and supply chain logistics. GPA provides these services to some of the world's most well-known brands, and has more than 600 customers across the beverage, consumer electronics, healthcare, beauty and jewelry end-markets.

Since EQT Private Equity's investment in 2017, GPA has substantially expanded its capability set and geographic footprint, and transitioned from an Asian focus into a global platform operating across North America, Europe and Asia. Over the five year period, the Company has grown its operating base from a single office in Asia to 31 global offices and facilities, including four in-house production facilities, and expanded its employee base from around 150 to 2,000 today.

GPA's expansion has partly been enabled by the successful completion of seven strategic add-on acquisitions. These acquisitions served to diversify the Company's revenue base, enhance its global manufacturing capabilities, and elevate its ability to deliver a differentiated value proposition to customers.

To support its rapid growth, GPA also invested heavily in building a deep management bench with the appropriate skill-set to help future-proof its operations. This included on-boarding regional heads in North America and Europe following relevant acquisitions in those markets, and also bolstering functional senior leadership in the areas of finance, HR, digital and sustainability.

Tom Wang, Co-Founder and President of GPA said, "GPA has undergone a transformation over the past five years, from an Asia-centric consumer electronics packaging specialist, into its position today as a truly global packaging platform that has a strong market position across a diversified mix of attractive end-markets. EQT has been instrumental in supporting this journey and have been great partners in the development of our business."

Adam Melton, Co-Founder and CEO of GPA commented, "The growth GPA has achieved over the past five years is a testament to our differentiated value proposition in the packaging market. Our amazing global team bring innovation, customer-centricity and a nimble mindset to help our customers' unique products shine in a crowded marketplace. Our whole team have enjoyed the partnership with EQT, and are equally excited about our future with Ontario Teachers'."

David Forde, Managing Director within EQT Private Equity's Advisory Team, said, "GPA is a great example of how EQT can partner with founder management teams to unlock the full potential of their business, and support their global expansion ambitions. In addition to growing earnings five-fold over the investment period, GPA has also thoughtfully laid the foundations for sustained long-term growth through a continued broadening of its capability set, geographic presence and addressable end-markets."

Evercore acted as financial advisor to GPA Global and EQT Private Equity on the transaction, and Baker McKenzie as legal advisor to EQT Private Equity.

Contact:
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-sells-its-stake-in-gpa-global,c3632799

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3632799/1628086.pdf

Press release EQT Mid Market Asia III GPA Global 220919

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-gpa-global,c3090513

EQT GPA Global

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-private-equity-sells-its-stake-in-gpa-global-301626837.html

