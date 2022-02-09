U.S. markets closed

EQT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2022 GUIDANCE

23 min read
  • EQT
    Watchlist

Checking all boxes in the sustainable share era

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational performance results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 as well as financial and operational guidance for 2022.

EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation)
EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation)

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales volume of 527 Bcfe

  • Total per unit operating costs of $1.26/Mcfe, $0.04/Mcfe below Q4 2020

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,171 MM; free cash flow(1) of $422 MM

  • Capital expenditures of $323 MM or $0.61/Mcfe

  • Announced reinstatement of annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share of EQT common stock

  • Announced $1 billion share repurchase program

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Sales volume of 1,858 Bcfe

  • Total per unit operating costs of $1.28/Mcfe, $0.08/Mcfe below 2020

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,662 MM; free cash flow(1) of $935 MM

  • Capital expenditures of $1,104 MM or $0.59/Mcfe

  • Total proved reserves of 25 Tcfe and total discounted future net cash flows of $17.3 B, increases of 5.2 Tcfe and $13.9 B compared to 2020

  • Completed the acquisition and full integration of Alta Resources

  • Received credit rating upgrades from Moody's, S&P and Fitch

  • Announced targets to achieve net zero Scope 1 & Scope 2 GHG emissions by or before 2025(2)

2022 Plan Highlights:

  • Sales volume of 1,950 - 2,050 Bcfe expected under a maintenance production program

  • Capital expenditures of $1.300 - $1.450 B or $0.65 - $0.75/Mcfe

  • Free cash flow(1) of $1.400 - $1.750 B; free cash flow yield(1)(3) of 18%-22%

President and CEO Toby Rice stated, "In 2021, we further improved our balance sheet, successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Alta Resources, announced ambitious net zero targets and rewarded shareholders by implementing a comprehensive shareholder return program, consisting of a quarterly cash dividend and authorization to repurchase $1 billion of our common stock."

Rice continued, "We enter 2022 excited about the trajectory of our Company and our role in addressing climate change and supporting global energy equality. Through continued execution of our modern operating model, our Company expects to generate tremendous free cash flow from our deep inventory of core long-lateral inventory, contractually-declining gathering rates and improved capital efficiency. Our share repurchase authorization gives us the opportunity to allocate capital toward an attractive investment opportunity – our own stock. We look forward to advancing our ESG strategy by decreasing our emissions intensity through pneumatic valve replacement and other carbon-negative projects in pursuit of net zero by or before 2025. Lastly, as the benefits of natural gas are recognized both domestically and internationally, we look forward to continuing to demonstrate stewardship and delivering a sustainable energy source that meets the world's growing energy demands with affordable, reliable and clean natural gas."


(1)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Based on assets owned by EQT as of June 30, 2021.

(3)

Free cash flow yield calculated using market capitalization as of January 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter2021 Financial and Operational Performance


Three Months Ended

December 31,



($ millions, except average realized price and EPS)

2021


2020


Change

Total sales volume (Bcfe)

527


401


126

Average realized price ($/Mcfe)

$ 2.68


$ 2.30


$ 0.38

Net income attributable to EQT Corporation

$ 1,801


$ 64


$ 1,737

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT (a)

$ 156


$ (5)


$ 161

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 766


$ 410


$ 356

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$ 4.69


$ 0.23


$ 4.46

Adjusted EPS (a)

$ 0.41


$ (0.02)


$ 0.43

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,171


$ 406


$ 765

Capital expenditures

$ 323


$ 266


$ 57

Free cash flow (a)

$ 422


$ 109


$ 313



(a)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net income attributable to EQT Corporation for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1,801 million, $4.69 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to EQT Corporation for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $64 million, $0.23 per diluted share. The increase was attributable primarily to increased operating revenues, partly offset by income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 and higher operating expenses.

Total sales volume increased by 126 Bcfe compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to sales volume increases of 96 Bcfe from the assets acquired from Alta Resources Development, LLC during the third quarter of 2021 (Alta Acquisition) and sales volume increases of 26 Bcfe from the assets acquired from Chevron U.S.A. Inc. during the fourth quarter of 2020 (Chevron Acquisition).

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $765 million and free cash flow(1) increased by $313 million compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to higher sales volume and average realized price. Average realized price was 17% higher at $2.68 per Mcfe due primarily to higher NYMEX, partly offset by unfavorable differential and unfavorable cash settled derivatives.

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Performance


Years Ended

December 31,



($ millions, except average realized price and EPS)

2021


2020


Change

Total sales volume (Bcfe)

1,858


1,498


360

Average realized price ($/Mcfe)

$ 2.50


$ 2.37


$ 0.13

Net loss attributable to EQT Corporation

$ (1,156)


$ (967)


$ (189)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT (a)

$ 302


$ (51)


$ 353

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 2,332


$ 1,547


$ 785

Diluted EPS

$ (3.58)


$ (3.71)


$ 0.13

Adjusted EPS (a)

$ 0.92


$ (0.19)


$ 1.11

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,662


$ 1,538


$ 124

Capital expenditures

$ 1,104


$ 1,079


$ 25

Free cash flow (a)

$ 935


$ 325


$ 610



(a)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net loss attributable to EQT Corporation for 2021 was $1,156 million, $3.58 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to EQT Corporation for 2020 of $967 million, $3.71 per diluted share. The change was attributable primarily to the loss on derivatives not designated as hedges, increased depreciation and depletion, increased transportation and processing and a gain on an exchange of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (Equitrans Midstream) common stock recognized in the first quarter of 2020, partly offset by increased sales of natural gas, NGLs and oil, the income from investments, higher income tax benefit and the gain on sale of long-lived assets.

Sales volume increased primarily as a result of sales volume increases of 170 Bcfe from the assets acquired in the Alta Acquisition, sales volume increases of 127 Bcfe from the assets acquired in the Chevron Acquisition and prior period sales volume decreases of 46 Bcfe from strategic decisions to temporarily curtail 2020 production.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $124 million and free cash flow(1) increased by $610 million in 2021 compared to 2020 due primarily to higher sales volume and average realized price. Average realized price was $0.13 higher at $2.50 per Mcfe due primarily to higher NYMEX and liquids prices, partly offset by lower cash settled derivatives and unfavorable differential.

Per Unit Operating Costs
The following presents certain of the Company's production-related operating costs on a per unit basis.


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,

Per Unit ($/Mcfe)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Gathering

$ 0.65


$ 0.70


$ 0.66


$ 0.71

Transmission

0.27


0.30


0.28


0.34

Processing

0.10


0.09


0.10


0.09

Lease operating expenses (LOE)

0.08


0.07


0.07


0.07

Production taxes

0.06


0.03


0.05


0.03

Exploration



0.01


SG&A (a)

0.10


0.11


0.11


0.12

Total per unit operating costs

$ 1.26


$ 1.30


$ 1.28


$ 1.36









Production depletion

$ 0.89


$ 0.92


$ 0.89


$ 0.92

Adjusted interest expense per unit (b)

$ 0.13


$ 0.17


$ 0.15


$ 0.17



(a)

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, non-cash long-term incentive compensation costs of $7.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively, were included in SG&A. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, non-cash long-term incentive compensation costs of $28.2 million and $19.6 million, respectively, were included in SG&A.



(b)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Gathering expense decreased on a per Mcfe basis for 2021 compared to 2020 due primarily to lower gathering rate structures on the assets acquired in the Chevron Acquisition and Alta Acquisition and increased sales volume, which resulted in the Company's utilization of lower overrun rates.

Transmission expense decreased on a per Mcfe basis for 2021 compared to 2020 due primarily to increased sales volume from the Chevron Acquisition and Alta Acquisition, which have a lower average transmission expense per Mcfe when compared to the Company's historical transmission portfolio.

Production taxes increased on a per Mcfe basis for 2021 compared to 2020 due to increased West Virginia severance taxes, which resulted primarily from higher prices, and increased Pennsylvania impact fees, which resulted from higher prices and additional wells acquired in the Alta Acquisition and Chevron Acquisition.

Exploration expense increased on a per Mcfe basis for 2021 compared to 2020 due to the Company's purchase of seismic data following the completion of the Alta Acquisition.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) decreased on a per Mcfe basis for 2021 compared to 2020 due primarily to increased sales volume and nominal incremental selling, general and administrative spend with respect to the Alta Acquisition and Chevron Acquisition.

Liquidity
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had no credit facility borrowings and $0.4 billion letters of credit outstanding under its $2.5 billion credit facility. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reduced its collateral and margin deposits associated with the Company's over the counter (OTC) derivative instrument contracts and exchange traded natural gas contracts by approximately $566 million which increased the availability under the Company's credit facility in addition to positively impacting cash provided by operating activities and working capital.

As of February 4, 2022, the Company had sufficient unused borrowing capacity under its credit facility, net of letters of credit, to satisfy any collateral requests that its counterparties would be permitted to request of the Company pursuant to the Company's OTC derivative instruments, midstream services contracts and other contracts. As of February 4, 2022, such assurances could be up to approximately $1.1 billion, inclusive of letters of credit, OTC derivative instrument margin deposits and other collateral posted of approximately $0.8 billion in the aggregate.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Capital expenditures were $323 million, or $0.61 per Mcfe and $1,104 million, or $0.59 per Mcfe, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively. Compared to the same periods in 2020, the Company's capital expenditures on a per Mcfe basis improved by 8%, and 18%, respectively. The Company believes that total capital expenditures on a per Mcfe basis is an important measure of capital efficiency under a maintenance program.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's well costs averaged approximately $745 per foot in the southwest PA Marcellus, with full year 2021 southwest PA Marcellus well costs averaging approximately $690 per foot, compared to full year 2021 target of $675 per foot. The increase in average well costs was due primarily to changes made during the fourth quarter of 2021 to the Company's expected frac pace to mitigate impacts on the Company's produced water position due to system constraints. As of mid-December, the Company has returned to its planned frac pace as the system constraints impacting its produced water position have returned to normal levels.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company turned in-line the first well pad in West Virginia supported by the Big Water Network, the Company's internally-developed water infrastructure project. In the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the Company's well costs averaged approximately $695 per foot and $700 per foot, respectively in the West Virginia Marcellus, inclusive of allocated costs associated with the construction of the Big Water Network. The Big Water Network is expected to result in meaningful well cost and operating expense savings in West Virginia.

In 2022, the Company expects total sales volume of 1,950 - 2,050 Bcfe under a maintenance production program and expects capital expenditures of $1.300 - $1.450 billion, or $0.65 - $0.75 per Mcfe, excluding capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests. During 2022, the Company plans to phase in a next generation well design that has been under development for the past year, which, based on initial results as part of its methodical science program, the Company believes has a high probability of further improving well productivity and rates of return across its asset base. Given the time required to develop wells that are part of the Company's large-scale combo-development model and the planned phased deployment of the new well design, the Company expects to have preliminary results of its investment by the end of 2022 and full visibility by late 2023 into early 2024. For 2022, the Company expects average well costs of approximately $760 per foot in the southwest PA Marcellus including expected cost increases for inflation, and excluding cost increases attributable to the new well design of approximately $90 per foot. The Company believes its differentiated operational strategy utilizing large-scale combo-development maximizes well productivity and minimizes costs, including the effects of inflation, which, in turn, maximizes value for the Company's shareholders.

Proved Reserves
The Company reported 2021 total proved reserves of 25.0 Tcfe, an increase of 5.2 Tcfe or 26% compared to 2020 due primarily to the Alta Acquisition and extensions, discoveries and other additions, partly offset by production. Proved developed producing reserves increased 3.6 Tcfe, or 28%, compared to 2020. Proved undeveloped reserves increased by 1.6 Tcfe, or 26%, compared to 2020.

Proved Reserves by Play


Years Ended December 31,


2021


2020


(Bcfe)

Proved developed reserves




Marcellus

15,528


11,943

Upper Devonian

806


839

Ohio Utica

787


757

Other

98


102

Total

17,219


13,641





Proved undeveloped reserves




Marcellus

7,733


6,061

Ohio Utica

10


100

Total

7,743


6,161

Total proved reserves

24,962


19,802


Years Ended December 31,


2021


2020


(Millions)

Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows

$ 17,281


$ 3,366

PV-10 (a)

$ 21,496


$ 3,967



(a)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Reserves as of December 31, 2021 are based on a $3.598 per MMBtu for natural gas price (NYMEX). Prices are determined in accordance with the SEC requirement to use the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the preceding twelve months without giving effect to derivative transactions.

Netherland Sewell and Associates, Inc. an independent consulting firm hired by management, reviewed 100% of the total net natural gas, NGLs and oil proved reserves attributable to EQT's interests as of December 31, 2021.

2022 GUIDANCE

Production


Q1 2022


Full Year 2022

Total sales volume (Bcfe)


475 - 525


1,950 - 2,050

Liquids sales volume, excluding ethane (Mbbls)


2,835 - 2,935


10,820 - 11,320

Ethane sales volume (Mbbls)


1,475 - 1,575


6,600 - 6,700

Total liquids sales volume (Mbbls)


4,310 - 4,510


17,420 - 18,020






Btu uplift (MMbtu / Mcf)




1.045 - 1.055






Average differential ($ / Mcf)


($0.45) - ($0.35)


($0.75) - ($0.50)






Resource Counts





Top-hole Rigs




1 - 2

Horizontal Rigs




2 - 3

Frac Crews




2 - 3






Per Unit Operating Costs ($ / Mcfe)





Gathering


$0.64 - $0.66


$0.66 - $0.68

Transmission


$0.28 - $0.30


$0.29 - $0.31

Processing


$0.09 - $0.11


$0.08 - $0.10

LOE


$0.07 - $0.09


$0.08 - $0.10

Production taxes


$0.04 - $0.06


$0.04 - $0.06

SG&A


$0.10 - $0.12


$0.10 - $0.12

Total per unit operating costs


$1.22 - $1.34


$1.25 - $1.37






Financial ($ Billions)





Adjusted EBITDA (a)




$3.100 - $3.300

Adjusted operating cash flow (a)




$2.950 - $3.150

Capital expenditures (b)


$0.300 - $0.350


$1.300 - $1.450

Free cash flow (a)




$1.400 - $1.750

Based on NYMEX natural gas price of $4.81 per MMbtu as of January 31, 2022.

(a)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section for the definition of, and other important information regarding, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release, including reasons why EQT is unable to provide a projection of its 2022 net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, or a projection of its 2022 net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to projected adjusted EBITDA.

(b)

Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.

HEDGING (as of February 4, 2022)
The following table summarizes the approximate volume and prices of the Company's NYMEX hedge positions.



Q1 2022
(a)


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


2023


2024

Hedged Volume (MMDth)


355


329


287


287


858


16

Hedged Volume (MMDth/d)


3.9


3.6


3.1


3.1


2.4















Swaps (includes Futures)













Volume (MMDth)


289


296


254


232


166


2

Avg. Price ($/Dth)


$ 2.78


$ 2.63


$ 2.41


$ 2.36


$ 2.53


$ 2.67














Calls - Net Short













Volume (MMDth)


57


101


102


102


606


15

Avg. Short Strike ($/Dth)


$ 3.26


$ 3.00


$ 3.00


$ 3.00


$ 4.38


$ 3.11














Puts - Net Long













Volume (MMDth)


65


32


32


54


689


15

Avg. Long Strike ($/Dth)


$ 2.68


$ 2.68


$ 2.68


$ 2.68


$ 2.90


$ 2.45














Fixed Price Sales (b)













Volume (MMDth)


1


1


1


1


3


Avg. Price ($/Dth)


$ 2.38


$ 2.38


$ 2.38


$ 2.38


$ 2.38


$ —



(a)

January 1 through March 31.

(b)

The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's
price reconciliation.

For 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company has natural gas sales agreements for approximately 18 MMDth, 88 MMDth and 11 MMDth, respectively, that include average NYMEX ceiling prices of $3.17, $2.84 and $3.21, respectively.

During the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the Company purchased $67 million of net winter calls to reposition its 2021 and 2022 hedge portfolio to enable incremental upside participation in rising natural gas prices and to further mitigate potential incremental margin posting requirements. As of December 31, 2021, the remaining positions cover approximately 45 net MMDth in the first quarter of 2022 and have been excluded from the table above.

The Company has also entered into transactions to hedge basis. The Company may use other contractual agreements from time to time to implement its commodity hedging strategy.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Information
The Company's conference call with securities analysts begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday February 10, 2022 and will be broadcast live via the Company's web site at www.eqt.com and on the investor information page of the Company's web site at ir.eqt.com, with a replay available for seven days following the call.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to EQT and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT is defined as net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation, excluding (gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS to evaluate earnings trends because the measures reflect only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measures exclude the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. These measures also exclude other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation or diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS with net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation and diluted EPS, respectively, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, each as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(Thousands, except per share information)

Net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation

$ 1,801,333


$ 63,688


$ (1,155,759)


$ (967,166)

Add (deduct):








(Gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange
of long-lived assets

(2,710)


(1,992)


(21,124)


100,729

Impairment of intangible and other assets


34,694



34,694

Impairment and expiration of leases

228,335


161,192


311,835


306,688

(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges

(1,016,540)


(411,534)


3,775,042


(400,214)

Net cash settlements (paid) received on derivatives
not designated as hedges

(1,361,558)


83,972


(2,091,003)


897,190

Premiums (paid) received for derivatives
that settled during the period

(39,349)


1,026


(67,809)


1,630

Other operating expenses (a)

16,629


17,261


70,063


28,537

Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange




(187,223)

(Income) loss from investments

(4,980)


10,624


(71,841)


314,468

Loss on debt extinguishment


4,723


9,756


25,435

Seismic data purchase



19,750


Non-cash interest expense (amortization)

8,422


7,133


31,732


21,909

Tax impact of non-GAAP items (b)

526,061


23,908


(509,131)


(227,401)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EQT

$ 155,643


$ (5,305)


$ 301,511


$ (50,724)

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

383,780


272,104


328,088


260,613

Diluted EPS

$ 4.69


$ 0.23


$ (3.58)


$ (3.71)

Adjusted EPS

$ 0.41


$ (0.02)


$ 0.92


$ (0.19)



(a)

Other operating expenses includes transaction costs, reorganization costs, changes in legal reserves including settlements and other costs which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.

(b)

The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax (expense) benefit that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation, which resulted in blended tax rates of 24.2% and 25.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 25.9% and 19.9% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The 2021 and 2020 rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due to state taxes and the valuation allowances provided against federal and state deferred tax assets for unrealized gains and losses on the Company's investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation that, if sold, would result in capital losses.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, (gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(Thousands)

Net income (loss)

$ 1,802,554


$ 63,678


$ (1,154,513)


$ (967,176)

Add (deduct):








Interest expense

76,469


74,286


308,903


271,200

Income tax expense (benefit)

591,080


(2,920)


(434,175)


(298,858)

Depreciation and depletion

476,422


371,816


1,676,702


1,393,465

Amortization of intangible assets


3,573



26,006

(Gain) loss/impairment on sale/exchange of
long-lived assets

(2,710)


(1,992)


(21,124)


100,729

Impairment of intangible and other assets


34,694



34,694

Impairment and expiration of leases

228,335


161,192


311,835


306,688

(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as
hedges

(1,016,540)


(411,534)


3,775,042


(400,214)

Net cash settlements (paid) received on
derivatives not designated as hedges

(1,361,558)


83,972


(2,091,003)


897,190

Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that
settled during the period

(39,349)


1,026


(67,809)


1,630

Other operating expenses (a)

16,629


17,261


70,063


28,537

Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange




(187,223)

(Income) loss from investments

(4,980)


10,624


(71,841)


314,468

Loss on debt extinguishment


4,723


9,756


25,435

Seismic data purchase



19,750


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 766,352


$ 410,399


$ 2,331,586


$ 1,546,571



(a)

Other operating expenses includes transaction costs, reorganization costs, changes in legal reserves including settlements and other costs which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.

The Company has not provided projected net income (loss) or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net income (loss) includes the impact of depreciation and depletion expense, income tax expense (benefit), the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net income (loss), and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), are not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Yield
Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as n...

The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows to be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


...

