U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.25
    -4.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.36
    +56.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,057.72
    -81.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.06
    -48.43 (-2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.49
    +0.52 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.70
    -21.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7030
    +0.0430 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8060
    +0.1760 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,901.31
    +1,453.71 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.19
    +52.04 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

EQT Ventures promotes Laura Yao to partner; hires Anne Raimondi as operating partner

Ron Miller
·4 min read

EQT Ventures, an investment firm based in Europe, which has raised over €1.2 billion ($1.4B USD) announced that it has promoted Laura Yao to partner. At the same time, the firm announced it recently hired Anne Raimondi, former SVP of Operations at Zendesk as operating partner.

The company is based in Stockholm with offices in London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam and Luxembourg. Yao is based in the U.S. office in San Francisco, where she has been working for three years prior to her recent promotion to partner. She says that the company tends to hire people with operator experience because they relate well to the founders of startups they invest in.

"Our goal is to partner with the most ambitious and boldest founders in Europe and the US and kind of be the investors that we all wish we'd had when we were on the other side of the table," Yao told me.

Yao's background includes co-founding a startup called The PhenomList in 2011. While she is responsible for looking for new investments, Raimondi works with the existing portfolio of companies, particularly B2B SaaS companies, helping them with practical aspects of building a startup like go-to-market strategy, organizational design, hiring executives and other components of company building.

"I joined earlier this year as an operating partner, so I'm not on the investing side but actually focused on working with existing portfolio company founders as they grow and scale," Raimondi said.

Storm Ventures promotes Pascale Diaine and Frederik Groce to partners

Unfortunately, female partners like Yao and Raimondi remain a rarity in most venture firms with a Crunchbase report from last April finding that just 3% of investors are women, and that over two-thirds of firms don't have a single woman as a partner.

EQT has a 50/50 male to female employee ratio, although the partners were all male until Yao was promoted and Raimondi hired. That makes two of 6 as the company attempts to make the investment team reflect the rest of the company and the population at large.

Part of Raimondi's job is talking to startups about building diverse and equitable organizations and she and Yao know the company needs to model that. She says that thriving startups understand on the product side that to build a successful product, they start with a hypothesis, then develop targets and metrics to test, learn, and then iterate.

BBG Ventures just closed on $50 million to fund more women-led startups

She says that they need to do the same thing to build a diverse and inclusive company. That starts with defining what diversity and inclusion looks like and setting up metrics to measure their progress.

"You evaluate [your diversity goals] and hold [the company] accountable to what you've signed up for. If you don't meet them, [you look at] what can you do to improve them. Then you look at how you keep iterating, and then constantly measuring the employee experience across many dimensions, including not only diversity, but the important part of belonging," Raimondi said.

Both women say their company does a good job at this, and their hiring/promotion proves that. Yao says that the organization as a whole has created a comfortable and inclusive culture. "It's very collaborative and egalitarian. Anyone can say whatever's on their mind. It's very non-hierarchical and a comfortable place for a woman to work. I felt immediately welcomed and that my ideas were welcome immediately," she said.

The company portfolio includes startups in the US and Europe and the firm sees itself as a bridge between the two locations. Among the companies EQT has invested in include bug bounty startup HackerOne, website building technology Netlify, and quantum computing startup Seeqc.

Operator Collective brings diversity and inclusion to enterprise investing

Early Stage is the premier "how-to" event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear firsthand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, product-market fit, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in -- there’s ample time included for audience questions and discussion. Use code “TCARTICLE" at checkout to get 20% off tickets right here.

Recommended Stories

  • Zuckerberg and Dorsey get a congressional tongue lashing, but does D.C. have more punishment in store?

    It has become something of a routine ritual for CEOs of the nation's biggest tech companies to appear before Congress to be harshly criticized for allegedly engaging in monopolistic behavior, biased censorship and violations of privacy, but in the decade since the ascendance of Big Social Media, Congress has failed to back up their words with real legislation.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said.“The administration is committed to improving cyber vulnerabilities in the core services Americans rely on as a top cybersecurity priority,” Neuberger said on Monday. “We designed this initiative -- focused on the electricity utilities -- to achieve that. And, as with every element of our cybersecurity strategy, we’re doing it in partnership with the private sector.”The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.A National Security Council spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Asia’s Markets Hold Firm Against Stress-Test of Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets successfully negotiated.For a second straight week, the region’s traders faced a potential drag from weekend news. And they pulled through the equity block-trade drama with little sign of panic, just as they had weathered a plunge in the Turkish lira the week before.Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potentially toxic mix of negative surprises and thin trading conditions. The resilience may demonstrate some success in regulators’ efforts to crisis-proof the global financial system. Yet, the increasing frequency of market tremors may also show that risks are starting to build.“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S., said early in the Asian trading day. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. did plunge 16% Monday, as some of the world’s biggest banks tallied their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management. That followed an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades, which rattled investors Friday.But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks eked out a gain of 0.2%, and currency markets likewise proved resilient for much of the Asian trading session.And after that show of strength, there may be some who are watching for bargains.“Any time you have a liquidation it will lead to an overall phenomenal buying opportunity,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “The question is, just when is that the case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: A Lack of Stats Leaves COVID-19 and Geopolitics in Focus

    It’s a quiet day on the economic calendar, with no major stats for the markets to consider. That leaves COVID-19 news and geopolitics in focus.

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle for direction, tech shares lower on reports of massive margin on investment fund

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness Monday midday following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO and Chinese EV Stocks Are Under Pressure. Here’s Why.

    NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng American depositary receipts are down again in early Monday trading. A Chinese editorial called out some problems with the country's electric-vehicle industry.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

    Stocks are giving back gains after a strong week, with little seen moving the needle before March's jobs data.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed won’t keep interest rates low so Washington can cheaply finance record debt, Waller says

    The newest member of the Federal Reserve insists the central bank won't fall prey to political pressure to keep interest rates low to help the government cheaply finance its huge and growing debt.

  • Real Estate Investors Desperate to Spend $250 Billion Hoard

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with a record hoard of money to finance distressed commercial real estate are finding themselves in a tough spot: There’s nowhere to spend it.The massive wave of defaults expected after the coronavirus shuttered offices, hotels and stores last year has so far failed to materialize. Now, as the U.S. economy swings from pandemic lows to a vaccine- and stimulus-induced rebound, the window of opportunity for discounted deals is closing before it ever really opened.That may sound like positive news to most Americans, but to a select group of investors who anticipated raking in big profits from the misfortunes of others, it’s a problem. Troubled properties aren’t coming to market because owners have little pressure to sell. Commercial real estate prices have held up -- or even risen -- because so much money is chasing so few deals.“We’re starting to see frustration rolling over into desperation,” said Will Sledge, senior managing director in the capital markets unit of brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. Investors are “willing to push prices up and their yields down in order to simply deploy capital.”U.S. private equity funds stockpiled more than $250 billion for commercial real estate loans as of March 23, according to Preqin. That included a record $75.8 billion for distressed debt, a figure that grew in response to last year’s eruption of late payments on properties.Fundraisers continue to rake in commitments. Cerberus Capital Management closed a $2.8 billion opportunistic real estate fund Monday, exceeding an original $2 billion target. Oaktree Capital Management said last week it raised $4.7 billion real estate opportunities fund, surpassing its $3.5 billion goal.The cash piles may increase even more. Almost 30% of institutional investors are targeting distressed and opportunistic commercial real estate deals this year, nearly double the early 2020 share, according to a new survey by CBRE Group Inc.“With all the capital out there, there’s going to be a bit of a ‘Three Stooges’ effect,” said Jim Costello, senior vice president of real estate data firm Real Capital Analytics. “They’re all running through the door at once but nobody can get through.”This year was expected to be a boon for distressed investors as $430 billion in commercial real estate debt matures. Delinquencies on commercial mortgage-backed securities spiked in 2020, with the late-payment rate for hotels soaring to 24% in June. Investors brought out their playbooks from the 2008 financial crisis, when property loans traded for pennies on the dollar.But instead of forcing borrowers to pay up or refinance at onerous terms, lenders offered modifications and maturity extensions -- lifelines to await the recovery. Delinquencies declined and property prices held up. Commercial real estate values rose an average of 6.8% in the 12 months through February, according to Real Capital data.Now, troubled properties are in recovery mode as vaccines liberate people to travel, swarm shopping centers and return to offices. Consumer spending is forecast to grow 6.1% in 2021.“This isn’t the point at which borrowers are giving up after they have carried their properties through this tough period of time,” said Jonathan Pollack, global head of Blackstone Group Inc.’s real estate debt strategies group.Jones Lang LaSalle evaluated $24 billion in potential debt deals last year, and only about $1.4 billion came to market, according to Sledge. Distressed debt pools have traded in a range of 85 cents to 95 cents on the dollar, he said.Yaakov Zar, chief executive officer of Lev, a matchmaker for commercial real estate borrowers and lenders, got a call from a friend offering 100 cents on the dollar for loans in default.“If you’re paying par, it’s not distressed,” Zar said. “Even in a situation where everything was falling into default, there’s still too much dry powder.”There will still be distressed opportunities as some building owners struggle to refinance or decide to stop investing in money-losing projects. And some properties, such as malls, face longer-term consumer shifts that will be difficult to overcome. But a post-Covid distress tsunami isn’t in the cards, said Brian Stoffers, global president for debt at CBRE.“Those that anticipated the big hits are going to be sorely disappointed,” Stoffers said.Ticking ClockFor distressed-fund managers, the clock is ticking. Most closed-end funds have two or three years to call the money they’ve raised or lose the right to put it to work. Not all can wait that long to meet payrolls and other expenses.Stockdale Capital Partners has until December 2022 to deploy a $550 million fund it closed in February of last year, according to Dan Michaels, managing director of the Los Angeles-based private equity real estate firm, which focuses on distressed opportunities in the U.S. Southwest. It might have to ask investors for an extension.“You look at 1,000 deals,” Michaels said, “Find a 100 you like. Work on 10. Close on one.”With few deals coming to market, fund managers are turning to more obscure corners for opportunities. One potential source is banks that want to clean up their balance sheets to be attractive for mergers, said Pat Jackson, CEO of Sabal Capital Partners in Irvine, California, which has originated $4 billion in real estate loans.Sabal has been in talks with a regional lender since December about purchasing a multihundred-million-dollar debt portfolio while the bank prepares for an acquisition. The challenge is making an offer that pleases the seller while leaving room for Sabal to profit, Jackson said.“You bid on a deal and it’s ‘Congrats! You won!” Jackson said. “And then you think: Did I pay too much?”(Updates with Cerberus and Oaktree raising capital in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.